ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enid, OK

House hunt Enid: See what’s on the market now

Enid Updates
Enid Updates
 5 days ago

(Enid, OK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Enid will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XcDH0_0dEhUIYp00

1104 Dalton Court, Enid, 73703

3 Beds 2 Baths | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,824 Square Feet | Built in 2007

JUST REDUCED!!!! 15 Min from Vance AFB!!! Beautiful traditional home on Cul-de-sac in Pheasant Run Golf Community. This 3 BR 2 Bath home is move in ready with Stainless Steel appliances, granite countertops, new water heater, new microwave and new carpet with upgraded pad in 2 rooms and hallway. Home is wired for security with cameras and multiple room sound system.

For open house information, contact Stephen Sparkman, The Ochs Real Estate Inc at 405-282-0404

Copyright © 2021 MLSOK, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OCMAROK-979776)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YnPdV_0dEhUIYp00

3229 Sand Creek Rd, Enid, 73703

4 Beds 4 Baths | $769,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,600 Square Feet | Built in 2012

4,600Â± SqFt Log Home â€¢ Shop â€¢ 13 Acres â€¢ Pond * Live Creek 3229 Sand Creek Rd, Enid OK 73703 This home was built in 2012. This 4,600Â± True Logs Home offers 4 Bedrooms and 3.5 Bath, office and loft. Amenities to home: Granite Hardwood Floors Walk out Basement Vaulted Ceilings Total Electric Wrap Around decks -Trex like decking Hot tub 2- Pellet Stoves Safe Room Water Softener Generator 2-3 ton & 1-5 ton Heat Pump Detached Shop/Garage 40Ã—50 Built in 2020 2 walk in doors 3 Overhead doors w/openers Spray in Foam 2-Mini split 3 ton AC/Heat units Extras Kitchenette in lower level, wine cooler and mini frig Water well 13 Acres MOL, Improved grass 3/4 Acre spring fed pond w/ crappie & bass Live Creek (Sand Creek) Sprinkler system Custom Fences Property is in Enid School District. There is a 2% Co Broke that will be offered with this listing. This property offers an abundance of relaxing features, from the Colorado Cabin feel, to the wildlife out the back door almost every day. From Turkey to Deer. Property offers a spring fed pond for fishing. 13Â± Acres is plenty of space for couple cattle or horses. Not to mention an excellent neighborhood.

For open house information, contact Troy Lippard, Lippard Auctioneers, Inc at 580-237-7174

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11026842)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MNpiD_0dEhUIYp00

2016 E Walnut Avenue, Enid, 73701

3 Beds 1 Bath | $49,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Remodeled 3bedroom 1 bathroom on a large interior lot! 1car detached garage with bonus lots of storage!!! Schedule your showing TODAY!!

For open house information, contact Cory B Alexander, Kevo Properties at 405-494-7222

Copyright © 2021 MLSOK, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OCMAROK-982351)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Outdoor Life

Kansas Hunter Tags Phantom 200-Inch Buck on the Family Property

Before daylight on a cold Dec. 6 morning, Lyndzee Rhine, 29, settled into a stand overlooking a draw on a 160-acre tract of hunting land in north-central Kansas. Rhine is the Outdoor Skills and Recruitment Coordinator for the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, and she’s had plenty of deer hunting experience. But she’s never encountered a buck quite like the one she was about to see.
ANIMALS
SPY

These Christmas Lights Will Make Yours the Best-Looking House on the Block This Year

‘Tis the season to start thinking about your holiday decorations. Over 86 percent of all Americans will decorate their homes this December. Admit it— you’ll feel like a grinch if you don’t participate.  In addition to hanging the stockings and putting up the Christmas tree, the most popular type of holiday decoration is surely Christmas lights. Come December, strings of colorful and white lights of all shapes and sizes will adorn the outside and inside of homes around the country. Wherever you choose to hang your lights, there are several factors that go into choosing the best Christmas lights. First, you have...
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Enid, OK
Business
State
Colorado State
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Real Estate
City
Enid, OK
Local
Oklahoma Business
SPY

Keep the Fire Roaring With the Best Fireplace Tools

Nothing gives you that warm and fuzzy feeling on a chilly night like the orange spark of a fire. And while having a fireplace is definitely a decadent privilege for anybody, having a set of fireplace tools is essential. Along with keeping your fireplace clean and maintained, these accessories can help you use it more safely. Having a well-organized set also adds a more cohesive and attractive look to the room your fireplace is in. Some of these kits only consist of tools and a simple stand, while others include firewood racks as well — the kind you choose will all...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Heater#Water Level#Open House#Stainless Steel#The Ochs Real Estate Inc#Bedrooms#Bath#Custom Fences Property#Co Broke
Apartment Therapy

Macy’s Is Having a Mega Sale on Fiesta’s Christmas Dinnerware Collection

Apartment Therapy received compensation for this post, which was written and edited independently by our editorial team. The smell of pine is in the air, coffee shop menus feature peppermint everything, and Mariah’s belting out that all she wants for Christmas is you. In other words, ’tis the season for hosting the ultimate holiday party — and that’s where Fiestaware comes in. We love this fun, delightfully colorful line of dinnerware, serving pieces, and more, so when we saw that Macy’s is having a major sale on seasonal-themed Fiestaware, we had to tell you about it ASAP. Think platters adorned with snowflakes, Christmasy-hued place settings, and tree- and star-shaped dishes, all at seriously reduced prices. This sale is the perfect time to stock up on everything you need to put together a holly-jolly table this year.
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

5 Things You Should Always Buy at Dollar Stores, According to Grandmas

Shopping at dollar stores can feel like a treasure hunt, as you look for the best ways to get the most bang for your bucks. With stacks of displays and so many items to choose from, it can actually be a bit overwhelming. What to buy? For guidance, we asked three grandmas, who seem to know a thing or two when it comes to saving money, to tell us about their favorite things to buy at dollar stores. Here are their top five suggestions.
SHOPPING
Enid Updates

Enid Updates

Enid, OK
157
Followers
322
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Enid Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy