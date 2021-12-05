House hunt Enid: See what’s on the market now

(Enid, OK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Enid will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

1104 Dalton Court, Enid, 73703 3 Beds 2 Baths | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,824 Square Feet | Built in 2007

JUST REDUCED!!!! 15 Min from Vance AFB!!! Beautiful traditional home on Cul-de-sac in Pheasant Run Golf Community. This 3 BR 2 Bath home is move in ready with Stainless Steel appliances, granite countertops, new water heater, new microwave and new carpet with upgraded pad in 2 rooms and hallway. Home is wired for security with cameras and multiple room sound system.

For open house information, contact Stephen Sparkman, The Ochs Real Estate Inc at 405-282-0404

3229 Sand Creek Rd, Enid, 73703 4 Beds 4 Baths | $769,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,600 Square Feet | Built in 2012

4,600Â± SqFt Log Home â€¢ Shop â€¢ 13 Acres â€¢ Pond * Live Creek 3229 Sand Creek Rd, Enid OK 73703 This home was built in 2012. This 4,600Â± True Logs Home offers 4 Bedrooms and 3.5 Bath, office and loft. Amenities to home: Granite Hardwood Floors Walk out Basement Vaulted Ceilings Total Electric Wrap Around decks -Trex like decking Hot tub 2- Pellet Stoves Safe Room Water Softener Generator 2-3 ton & 1-5 ton Heat Pump Detached Shop/Garage 40Ã—50 Built in 2020 2 walk in doors 3 Overhead doors w/openers Spray in Foam 2-Mini split 3 ton AC/Heat units Extras Kitchenette in lower level, wine cooler and mini frig Water well 13 Acres MOL, Improved grass 3/4 Acre spring fed pond w/ crappie & bass Live Creek (Sand Creek) Sprinkler system Custom Fences Property is in Enid School District. There is a 2% Co Broke that will be offered with this listing. This property offers an abundance of relaxing features, from the Colorado Cabin feel, to the wildlife out the back door almost every day. From Turkey to Deer. Property offers a spring fed pond for fishing. 13Â± Acres is plenty of space for couple cattle or horses. Not to mention an excellent neighborhood.

For open house information, contact Troy Lippard, Lippard Auctioneers, Inc at 580-237-7174

2016 E Walnut Avenue, Enid, 73701 3 Beds 1 Bath | $49,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Remodeled 3bedroom 1 bathroom on a large interior lot! 1car detached garage with bonus lots of storage!!! Schedule your showing TODAY!!

For open house information, contact Cory B Alexander, Kevo Properties at 405-494-7222