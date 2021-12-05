ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle Pass, TX

On the hunt for a home in Eagle Pass? These houses are on the market

 5 days ago

(Eagle Pass, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Eagle Pass. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0go7gW_0dEhUHg600

8246 Fm 1021, Eagle Pass, 78852

4 Beds 4 Baths | $515,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in 2015

FOR SALE !!! Beautiful home outside city limits just by the Hwy built on 1.2790 acre 3,000 sqft. with foam insulation 4bedrooms 31/2 bath plus back porch 480sqft. with sound system integrated front porch 216 sqft.1 garage 336sqft. 2nd garage 568 sqft. Living room has12" high ceiling with cantera and surround sound system. Dinning has wood floor with10"high ceiling 1 wall has cantera Kitchen counter tops and island have granite special custom Oak cabinets, bathrooms have granite all windows have shutters only upstairs bedroom has carpet and an extra room that can be use as study room. Upstairs hall & stairs have wood floors the rest of the home has ceramic tile floors,also have security cameras & sprinkler system 2 driveways that are very spacious perfect for 7 or 8 vehicles. Still left a lot of land perfect to build an in ground pool. Must see this home to really appreciate the location and what it has to offer in this peaceful place. For a showing Contact : listing Agent

For open house information, contact Victoria Salinas, MJC Real Estate at 830-757-6555

Copyright © 2021 Eagle Pass Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EPBORTX-72307)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26RDpI_0dEhUHg600

2326 Rio Pecos Dr, Eagle Pass, 78852

3 Beds 3 Baths | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,312 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Construction coming soon! House offering 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, an approx. of 1,312 SQ. FT. of living area.

For open house information, contact Roberto Rodriguez, Realty Executives of Eagle Pass at 830-758-1034

Copyright © 2021 Eagle Pass Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EPBORTX-72822)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IvKOD_0dEhUHg600

1354 Alamosa Drive, Eagle Pass, 78852

3 Beds 3 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,298 Square Feet | Built in 2012

A Must see!!!!!!!!! House is sitting in 2 lots all fenced has beautiful mature trees has a storage room on back yard has a carport space for 2 vehicles house consist of 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 bathrooms formal dinning very spacious living room beautiful big kitchen , laundry room , house has 2,298 living area gross building area a total of 3,295, for more details you can contact listing agent.

For open house information, contact Patricia Sanchez, RE/MAX Real Estate Services at 830-776-5977

Copyright © 2021 Eagle Pass Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EPBORTX-72636)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FjVC2_0dEhUHg600

1932 Sueno Circle, Eagle Pass, 78852

3 Beds 2 Baths | $205,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,320 Square Feet | Built in 2000

This home was built in the year 2000. 3 Bedroom & 2 Bath Home with a car port, shed, small fenced pen for dogs & an unfinished improvement on top of the car port. The home totals out with a 1320sqft living area. The unfinished improvement is being sold with the property AS IS. Great opportunity to build a game room or even small apartment to rent out! Home is located in county limits. Every bedroom has a nice spacious closet. Master Bedroom comes with a bathroom, shower, sink & closet. Lot is nice and spacious! Plenty of space to still add more recreational amenities into the property! Listing will include appliances.

For open house information, contact Willie Sanchez, eXp Realty, LLC at 888-519-7431

Copyright © 2021 Eagle Pass Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EPBORTX-72694)

