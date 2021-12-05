Check out these Helena homes on the market

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Helena, MT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Helena will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TbCGp_0dEhUGnN00

2649 Mikota Place, Helena, 59601

4 Beds 3 Baths | $370,000 | Condominium | 2,256 Square Feet | Built in 2009

This condo has it all. Single level living with the owner's suite and laundry on the ground floor. Three more bedrooms, full bathroom and great room are in the fully finished basement. The kitchen has newer appliances and granite counters. Central air, single car garage and additional off-street parking complete this condo. The unit has been very well maintained and is one of the largest in the development. Enjoy all the conveniences of condo living in the size of a home.

For open house information, contact Tricia Salerno, Keller Williams Capital Realty at 406-449-2181

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y0VOh_0dEhUGnN00

920 Breckenridge Street, Helena, 59601

3 Beds 2 Baths | $340,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,728 Square Feet | Built in 1970

This lovely, two-story South Central Home is full of unique charm and within walking distance of the capitol building, trails and the Helena downtown area. The main floor boasts an open, wrap-around floor plan with a galley kitchen, lots of floor space, and plenty of sunshine through the large, south-facing living room windows. You'll find a half bathroom and the laundry on the main floor with an exit to the large deck out back. Upstairs you'll find a spacious, bright master bedroom, a full bathroom, and the connected 2nd and 3rd bedrooms. The mansard roof gives this home plenty of character to set it apart. Showings start Friday 10/22. Contact Steve Youde at 406-439-5234 or your real estate professional.

For open house information, contact Steve Youde, Avatar Realty at 406-449-7804

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sw8sj_0dEhUGnN00

2304 Dodge Avenue, Helena, 59601

2 Beds 1 Bath | $202,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,153 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Home is currently a rental property that is being sold to long term tenants. This entry is for statistical information only once property closes. This is already under contract.

For open house information, contact Laurie A. Koutnik, Capital City Realty & Prop Mgt at 406-422-4450

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32e8P5_0dEhUGnN00

533 5Th Avenue, Helena, 59601

3 Beds 2 Baths | $445,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,559 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Craftsman and Victorian come together perfectly in this updated home in Helena's historic South Central neighborhood. The charm of this well-maintained home features original wood trim, columns, stained/leaded glass windows, and original hardwood floors. Updates include kitchen, bathrooms, furnace, water heater, roof - all of the important items! Whether you want to enjoy some quiet time in the nook off of the living room or gather together with friends and family to share a meal in the dining room, this lovely home has something for everyone. The patio and pergola are perfect for enjoying a BBQ, a glass of wine or your morning coffee. Close to downtown so you can easily enjoy all that Helena has to offer. Call Sandra Kokoruda at 406-459-0107 or your real estate professional.

For open house information, contact Sandra Kokoruda, Uncommon Ground at 406-459-1424

