Coeur D'Alene-curious? These homes are on the market

2021 N Crosby Dr, Post Falls, 83854 3 Beds 2 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,176 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Beautiful Multi Story 1176 sq ft home in the Post Falls Crossing Subdivision. 3 Bedrooms, Fenced Yard, Detached 2 Car Garage, Paved Off Street Parking, Alley Parking, Low Maintained Landscaped Courtyard with Water Feature. Clean Open Floor Plan on Main Level. Stackable Washer and Dryer, Bedrooms have Mini Split Systems. Close to Schools and Shopping. Don't wait this one won't last long.

19201 E Riverwalk Ln, Spokane Valley, 99016 4 Beds 3 Baths | $625,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,272 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Spacious rancher with a full basement right on the Centennial Trail & Spokane River w/ main floor living and a water view! 4 Bed or 3 + main floor office and 3 full bathrooms on the perfect river view lot close to I90. Enjoy biking, walking/running with the Centennial Trail right in your backyard or the water view from your back deck! Recently remodeled kitchen, well maintained home with complete main floor living. 3 car garage, primary bedroom suite with large closet and a great view. Come and see!

3276 E Hayden View Dr, Coeur D'Alene, 83815 5 Beds 4 Baths | $1,295,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,045 Square Feet | Built in 1987

WELCOME TO HAYDEN VIEW ESTATES overlooking beautiful Hayden Lake! This spacious home features amazing views from the formal living area with a full brick fireplace and a formal dining room leading out to the large, covered deck with skylights and private landscaped backyard. The large kitchen offers loads of natural light, beautiful appliances, and a large breakfast room. Enjoy waking up inspired by the view & ending the day relaxing in the jetted tub. The home has 5 Bedrooms (1non-conforming) and 3.5 Baths, 4045 square feet. You'll love living close to walking trails, the Nat'l Forest, & quick access to town!

1624 N Cecil Rd, Post Falls, 83854 3 Beds 1 Bath | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,966 Square Feet | Built in 1973

A Home with so much potential could be yours! Build a shop or a1000 sqft dwelling or develop it to your liking due to its unique location and Agricultural Suburban status! This is a 5 bedroom, 2 non conforming. Updated 1 bathroom (easily could add 1 more bathroom), It also contains an updated Galley Kitchen, Living Room, Dinning Area and a Great Room. The true Beauty of this property is the size. It is a .44 acre, plenty of room for you toys and RV ~ Corner Lot in the middle of Post Falls.

