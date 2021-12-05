Take a look at these homes on the market in Titusville

(Titusville, FL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Titusville. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

3012 Glenridge Circle, Merritt Island, 32953 5 Beds 3 Baths | $449,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,004 Square Feet | Built in 2006

This remodeled and updated spacious 5 bedrooms, 3 bathroom home is in the heart of Merritt Island surrounded by A rated schools! With over 3000 sq feet under air, you will have plenty of room for the entire family. As you enter, you will fall in love with all the natural light from the large windows, several ceiling-to-floor sliding glass doors & private courtyard with lush landscaping! New paint in & out, new carpet, granite countertops with 42-inch solid wood cabinets professionally painted, &2 a/c systems with built-in UV light for air filtration installed in 2014. Amazing Master Suite with additional seating/office area, large shower, garden tub, & walk-in closet .Conveniently located close to 528, just minutes from the beach, Space Center, 1 hour from theme parks & Orlando Airport. The open kitchen design is perfect for family gatherings with an island, a bar, and eat-in kitchen space with great outdoor views. Big laundry room on the 2nd floor set up for a gas or electric dryer.

For open house information, contact Susan M Lewis, RE/MAX Elite at 321-752-5858

5135 Brilliance Circle, Cocoa, 32926 4 Beds 4 Baths | $490,777 | Single Family Residence | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in 2015

New Owner Wanted! Call Sean Hartley w/ www.thenowteam.us of Waterman Real Estate at 321.323.9784 to schedule your private showing today! Hablamos Espanol! Gorgeous 4 bedroom POOL home in highly desirable Emerald Lakes available now! This 2 story home boasts 2 master bedrooms (1 upstairs and 1 downstairs) with 3 1/2 bathrooms! Almost 3000Sf of living area PLUS a HUGE screened patio with CUSTOM pool - great for entertaining and enjoying the Florida weather! Open Floor Plan with extra large kitchenincluding 42 inch cabinets and tons of granite! Flex room can be used as formal living or dining - or even make a 5th bedroom! Large loft area upstairs makes a great game room! Great Neighborhood with easy access to I-95 North/South, and SR528, SR524 East and West only 10 minutes to Port and Beaches! and community walking trails, Playground, Pavilion and sidewalks.

For open house information, contact Sean H Hartley, Waterman Real Estate, Inc. at 321-368-3600

4462 Crumpet Court, Titusville, 32796 3 Beds 2 Baths | $284,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,010 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Spacious home on a Culdesac in the lovely neighborhood of Sherwood Estates! This home features storm shutters, sprinkler system, a newer garage door, an oversized garage and well manicured yard. The interior has tile throughout, a spacious bright kitchen and a split plan. The back room is under air and adds 400 sq ft of living space. There is a screened back porch. Both the interior and exterior of this home has been recently painted. Won't last!

For open house information, contact Aida N Teague, Keller Williams Realty Brevard at 321-259-1170

35 Skyline Boulevard, Merritt Island, 32953 3 Beds 2 Baths | $305,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,196 Square Feet | Built in 1967

Owners Pride and Joy..... Kitchen and Baths all updated.Seller has A/C serviced 2 times a yr. Had all new duct work in 2019, coils recently cleaned. No carpets in house. Master bedroom has a walk in closet. 1yr old screened in pool with gas heater. Shed has electricity wired in, window a/c, and all permitted. Small generator goes with house. Close to Cape Canaveral, Cocoa Beach, B-line and I-95, shopping and more. Call or text listing agent Angela Diehl 321-373-83018 with any questions.

For open house information, contact Angela R Diehl, RE/MAX Solutions at 321-766-5674