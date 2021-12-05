ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, TN

Check out these Columbia homes on the market

Columbia Digest
Columbia Digest
 5 days ago

(Columbia, TN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Columbia will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m1jmx_0dEhUCGT00

900 Marcy Landing, Columbia, 38401

3 Beds 3 Baths | $253,540 | Townhouse | 1,363 Square Feet | Built in None

For open house information, contact Brooke Sikorski D.R. Horton - Nashville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bnmo1_0dEhUCGT00

902 Marcy Landing, Columbia, 38401

3 Beds 3 Baths | $243,540 | Townhouse | 1,363 Square Feet | Built in None

For open house information, contact Brooke Sikorski D.R. Horton - Nashville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LGxji_0dEhUCGT00

511 Clifford Heights, Columbia, 38401

3 Beds 3 Baths | $240,990 | Townhouse | 1,363 Square Feet | Built in None

For open house information, contact Brooke Sikorski D.R. Horton - Nashville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ls91V_0dEhUCGT00

101 Mary Ann Circle, Spring Hill, 37174

3 Beds 3 Baths | $374,900 | Townhouse | 1,595 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Primary Ensuite on main level - no steps from front door. Private gated patio to 2 car garage and only 4 yrs. old. Wood Flooring, stainless steel appliances with open floor plan. 2 bedrooms up with jack/jill bath and office area. Plenty of storage and right at the beginning of Spring Hill, so convenient to everything. Small sidewalk community with no drive through.

For open house information, contact Julia Robertson, Keller Williams - Nashville - Franklin at 615-778-1818

