Check out these Statesboro homes on the market

(Statesboro, GA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Statesboro than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

120 Hinterland Trail, Statesboro, 30458 4 Beds 4 Baths | $440,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,791 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The Sealock - Lot 12 Hinterland Hills Subdivision in Nevils! This gorgeous 4 bed/3.5 bath, modern craftsman sits on over 2 acres and will house just under 2,800 sq ft H/C with approx 240 sq ft of covered porches! Features include an open concept and split bedroom plan, entry foyer, kitchen with island and walk-in pantry, kitchen-side dining, office/study, owner's suite with huge closet and private access to the spacious laundry room, powder room and upper-level bonus room with full bath! Construction specs include raised slab foundation, concrete board siding, foam insulation, steel tubs with tiled surrounds, tiled master shower with glass enclosure, granite countertops throughout, wood cabinets with soft-close hinges and slides, tankless gas water heater, gas and electric range options, etc! Hinterland Hills is located in SE Bulloch County with easy accessibility to Hwy 46, Hwy 67 and I-16. Listing agents are members of owning LLC. Plans are subject to builder alterations.

10496 Pulaski Highway Other, Register, 30452 3 Beds 2 Baths | $229,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,789 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Classic Classic Classic! This home will give you countless conversation starters with it unique architecture, old wood finishings, and high ceilings. Built initially with expensive wood paneling, it was completely redone in 1997 with new electrical and plumbing. Updated in 2021! There are 3 wood burning fireplaces, 2 in bedrooms, and one grand fireplace in the living room. There is a bar in the living room, and the large entertaining room with floor to ceiling windows (600sqft) is perfect for entertaining. Enjoy your Sunday family, weddings, barbecue get togethers on 600sqft outdoor gazebo overlooking the private lake. Large yard and privacy from neighbors.

3049 Mccall Boulevard, Statesboro, 30461 4 Beds 3 Baths | $400,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Perfect ALL Brick Home in Sought After Johnson Run! 4 Bedrooms plus oversized Bonus Room. 3 Full Bathrooms. Master Suite on Main Floor along with guest bedroom and full bath. Master Suite features separate walk in closets, double vanities, oversized linen closet and large tile shower. Vaulted Ceilings in Living Room with views to open concept kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Office/Flex Space with french doors off the foyer. Laundry Room on Main Floor. Large Covered Back Porch. Private Backyard with detached storage building with porch and roll up door in rear. 2 Car Garage. Neighborhood offers many amenities such as playground, pool, tennis and pavilion. Sought after Brooklet and Southeast Bulloch School District. Don't wait! This one won't last! Call Listing Agent for Showing Appt.

401 Wilburn Circle, Statesboro, 30458 4 Beds 3 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,902 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Beautiifully renovated home featuring over 2900 sq ft heated with 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths, master on main level, large living room dining room combo with plenty of room to entertain, chef's delight kitchen with breakfast area, stainless steel appliances and corian countertops, large den with exposed beams and cozy fireplace, above the den is a large bedroom with full bath, double vanities, and two huge closets, plus an area which can be used as a craft space or small office, fenced back yard with separate gate at rear accessing street behind home, covered rear porch is great for entertaining with gas outdoor fire pit. Tenant occupied, 24 hour notice please. Set an appointment today to view this excellent property.

