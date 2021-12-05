Check out these homes on the Wausau market now

(Wausau, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Wausau will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1805 River Highlands Court, Wausau, 54403 5 Beds 7 Baths | $679,900 | Single Family Residence | 6,340 Square Feet | Built in None

Stunning Home in the Riverview Area! One will appreciate this quality-built home by Gaffney Construction. The curb appeal is amazing. Entering into the home thru the grand foyer will lead you to a great room with high ceilings and a wall of windows letting in the natural light. The main floor features a beautiful kitchen with an abundance of cherry cabinets and countertop space. Monogram appliances are included. There is a formal dining room with hardwood floors, and a spacious office with built-in cabinets for those working from home! The master bedroom is on the main level and has a private bath featuring a walk-in shower, whirlpool tub and double sinks. There is a convenient mud room area and laundry room when entering in from the 3-car garage. There are two staircases to the upper level leading to the other 4 bedrooms and 3 more full baths. There is also an upper bonus area that can be used for so many things and a second floor laundry area! The lower level features a large family room with a kitchenette area, a great media room, full bath and an exercise room.

For open house information, contact KAREN HARVEY, RE/MAX EXCEL at 715-849-5544

1112 Arthur Street, Wausau, 54403 3 Beds 2 Baths | $122,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in None

Great home at an affordable price. This home is in a nice quiet neighborhood on the end of a cul-de-sac. Enter the front door to a heated large 4 season room that could be used as a sitting area or office space. This home also features a formal dining room , eat-in kitchen, 2 full baths and three large bedrooms. The living room and dining room have original hardwood floors. There is one bedroom on the main floor next to a full bath and two large bedrooms upstairs with full bath. This home has been meticulously cared for and is ready for you to move in and enjoy the holidays. Please call today for your personal showing.

For open house information, contact JAYNE ALWIN, COLDWELL BANKER ACTION at 715-359-0521

306 S 6Th Avenue, Wausau, 54401 4 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,672 Square Feet | Built in None

Spacious Two Story home in a convenient Wausau West Side neighborhood. This home has been well loved and it shows since this property has been in the same family for over 60 years. Four Bedrooms and Two Living Rooms, this home offers a lot of living space. The main floor offers a remodeled full bathroom, master bedroom with walk-in closet, spacious kitchen with ample cabinetry, living room with lots of daylight and oversize dining room with 8 ft patio door which leads to a roof top deck and stairs down to the fenced in yard. The upper level has three good sized bedrooms with walk-in closets and a family room that is centrally located. (The front bedroom does not have a closet but could have access to a huge walk-in closet located in the family room). The lower level has lots of space for storage, canning room and has laundry plus functioning toilet for future bathroom. One car garage with roof top deck and spacious concrete driveway offering lots of room for additional parking.

For open house information, contact MALLORY SIERK, RE/MAX EXCEL at 715-849-5544

926 Kickbusch Street, Wausau, 54403 3 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,579 Square Feet | Built in None

Curb appeal and character! You will appreciate the beautiful woodwork, hardwoods and fresh kitchen with stainless steel appliances! This 2 story home has 3 very generous sized bedrooms, with the largest having a walk in closet. The bathroom has been updated as well! There is a separate dining room with fresh paint, that passes through to the living room. Nice light throughout this home. The yard has been fenced in for your convenience, and the 2 car detached garage has recently been repainted. Within recent years, the furnace, water heater, washer, dryer, roof, plumbing, and electrical have all been updated! Come see this move-in ready East side home!

For open house information, contact STEVEN LACERTE, COLDWELL BANKER ACTION at 715-359-0521