Check out these Williamsport homes on the market

(Williamsport, PA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Williamsport than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

452 Germania St, Williamsport, 17701 4 Beds 1 Bath | $119,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,482 Square Feet | Built in 1927

Quiet Location Next To A Park - Looking for a 4 Bedroom / 1 Bath 2-Story home in a great location, we have this new listing you should take a look at. Ample parking and well maintained. With a little paint and touch ups, this is a great home. Located across the street from the park with ball courts, playground and lots of space to get outside. 1 Car garage in back. Recently renovated outside with the removal of a 2-story deck system and new siding installed. Teak porch ceiling on front. BEAUTIFUL Hardwood Floors and Built-In cabinets adorn the home. Kitchen leads to a Formal Dining Room with Glass French Doors. First Floor Bedroom. FULL Walk Up Attic is a HUGE bonus! Set up your appointment with your REALTOR this week. Easy to show.

For open house information, contact Michelle Strange, RE/MAX First at 570-662-2200

1002 Main Street, Watsontown, 17777 6 Beds 4 Baths | $229,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,214 Square Feet | Built in 1911

Price Reduction!!! This beautiful Craftsman Style home has over 3,200sq. foot of livable space and is full of amazing character! There are just endless amounts of built in storage including cedar lined closets in every bedroom! Hardwood floors with stunning detail and craftsmanship. Includes a 2 car garage that was once the original carriage house and a carport. Enough off street parking for up to 7+ vehicles. Balconies, 3 season rooms, wood burning and gas burning fireplaces sitting on a 0.53 acre corner lot in Watsontown! Call Cassie to Schedule a quick showing! 570.452.4112Cash or Conventional offers onlySq. footage obtained from county tax card.Agents please see private remarks

For open house information, contact CASSANDRA L SNOOK, IRON VALLEY REAL ESTATE SELINSGROVE at 570-884-8624