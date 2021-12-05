ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

Check out these Williamsport homes on the market

Williamsport News Watch
Williamsport News Watch
 5 days ago

(Williamsport, PA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Williamsport than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HPPUG_0dEhU9hX00

452 Germania St, Williamsport, 17701

4 Beds 1 Bath | $119,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,482 Square Feet | Built in 1927

Quiet Location Next To A Park - Looking for a 4 Bedroom / 1 Bath 2-Story home in a great location, we have this new listing you should take a look at. Ample parking and well maintained. With a little paint and touch ups, this is a great home. Located across the street from the park with ball courts, playground and lots of space to get outside. 1 Car garage in back. Recently renovated outside with the removal of a 2-story deck system and new siding installed. Teak porch ceiling on front. BEAUTIFUL Hardwood Floors and Built-In cabinets adorn the home. Kitchen leads to a Formal Dining Room with Glass French Doors. First Floor Bedroom. FULL Walk Up Attic is a HUGE bonus! Set up your appointment with your REALTOR this week. Easy to show.

For open house information, contact Michelle Strange, RE/MAX First at 570-662-2200

Copyright © 2021 Northern Mountains of Pennsylvania MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NCPBORPA-31711622)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SvC1W_0dEhU9hX00

1002 Main Street, Watsontown, 17777

6 Beds 4 Baths | $229,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,214 Square Feet | Built in 1911

Price Reduction!!! This beautiful Craftsman Style home has over 3,200sq. foot of livable space and is full of amazing character! There are just endless amounts of built in storage including cedar lined closets in every bedroom! Hardwood floors with stunning detail and craftsmanship. Includes a 2 car garage that was once the original carriage house and a carport. Enough off street parking for up to 7+ vehicles. Balconies, 3 season rooms, wood burning and gas burning fireplaces sitting on a 0.53 acre corner lot in Watsontown! Call Cassie to Schedule a quick showing! 570.452.4112Cash or Conventional offers onlySq. footage obtained from county tax card.Agents please see private remarks

For open house information, contact CASSANDRA L SNOOK, IRON VALLEY REAL ESTATE SELINSGROVE at 570-884-8624

Copyright © 2021 Central Susquehanna Valley Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CSVMLSPA-20-88011)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Selinsgrove, PA
City
Home, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Williamsport, PA
Williamsport, PA
Business
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Real Estate
Fox News

Monkees singer Michael Nesmith dead at 78: 'I've lost a dear friend and partner'

Michael Nesmith, a singer/guitarist for the Monkees, has died. He was 78. "I’m heartbroken," bandmate Micky Dolenz told Fox News in a statement. "I’ve lost a dear friend and partner. I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez. All my love, Mick."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fireplaces#Hardwood Floors#French#Realtor#Balconies
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Williamsport News Watch

Williamsport News Watch

Williamsport, PA
201
Followers
308
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

With Williamsport News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy