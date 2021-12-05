House hunt Prescott: See what’s on the market now

(Prescott, AZ) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Prescott. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

1931 N Mulberry, Prescott Valley, 86314 2 Beds 2 Baths | $410,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,266 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Curb appeal is just the beginning...Charming Craftsman-style exterior, river rock bases supporting columns on a wide front porch.Freshly painted, it shines. You'll be smiling before you step inside, and then comes the'Wow'! A spacious Great Rm w/ vaulted ceiling, gaslog fireplace, bay windows, French doors, a soft color wall palette framed by bright white fluted moldings, Italian tile floors. Dining area w/ view windows, granite counters & handsome cabinets in the kitchen, all appliances included. Large master suite, bath w/double vanity, easy step-in shower, walk-in closet. Guest bedroom & bath. Home exemplifies 'pristine' - very lightly lived in as a second home, meticulously created and maintained spaces. Covered patio, low-maintenance back yard, private setting as there is no

1103 N Buggy Barn Road, Prescott Valley, 86314 3 Beds 2 Baths | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,810 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Welcome to your new home in the highly desired StoneRidge Golf Community of Prescott Valley. Experience this immaculately maintained Laguna Plan situated on a wonderful corner lot! 1103 N Buggy Barn is an open split floor plan featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1810 sqft. BONUS spacious Office/Den. Amazing open concept and newly upgraded designer kitchen with new granite counters, huge custom island, stainless steel appliances, back splash and sink. Cozy dining area with tile floors and fireplace with blower for cool fall evenings. Large master suite with walk in closet and master bath showcasing a dual vanity, stand up tiled shower, and upgraded fixtures. New carpet in all bedrooms, upgraded ceiling fans and plantation shutters this model like home is move in ready.

2126 Lynxwood Drive, Prescott, 86301 4 Beds 3 Baths | $725,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,738 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Stunning, highly upgraded and centrally located home in Prescott Highlands! This home has it all - 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, living room & family room, attached & detached garages, views, lots of outdoor living spaces, plus beautiful landscaping! Kitchen is amazing with large quartz island, stainless steel appliances, beautiful backsplash, lots of cabinets and desk nook. Family room has a gas fireplace with gorgeous stone surround. The living room features floor to ceiling custom cabinets. Additional features include wainscoting & crown molding throughout the living areas, recessed lighting, new roof Sept 2021, solar tube lights, covered front deck the length of the home with views. Backyard oasis with massive covered back patio, built in BBQ and custom landscaping.

5811 E Richmond Road, Prescott Valley, 86314 3 Beds 3 Baths | $485,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,461 Square Feet | Built in 2022

The 503 plan is perfect for your future dream home! Beautifully designed for energy efficiency, durability & comfort by award-winning Mandalay Homes. Every detail of this home has been thoughtfully considered. The plan showcases an open concept Great Room which leads to a large covered patio, perfect for entertaining with abundant natural light through the over-sized windows. The detailing in this home is exquisite. Included are upgraded counters, cabinetry & flooring. Aerobarrier, whole-house air filtration, solar panels INCLUDED. Ask about potential tax savings. EPA Indoor Air Quality Certified, ENERGY STAR Certified Home, WaterSense plumbing fixtures, 25 or less HERS score.

