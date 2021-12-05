Check out these Auburn homes on the market

(Auburn, AL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Auburn than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

2916 Wymond Drive, Opelika, 36804 5 Beds 4 Baths | $402,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,324 Square Feet | Built in 2021

1.5 MILES TO TIGER TOWN. NATURAL GAS. FIBER INTERNET. The Jackson A Plan by Hughston Homes at Wyndham Village!! Two Story Entry Foyer. Guest Suite on MAIN Level with private full bath. HUGE additional bedroom upstairs w/ full bath & walk-in closet. Keyless Entry & more! Great Room features gas fireplace also open to Kitchen w/ Aspen White granite countertops, SS appliances, GAS range, HUGE island, breakfast area, & walk-in pantry. Separate Office/Living. Owner's Suite w/ Piedrafina Glacier countertops, double vanity, tiled shower, garden tub, large walk-in closet. Owner's Entry w/ built-in cubbies. Formal Dining w/ designer coffered ceilings & wainscoting. 5" Engineered hardwood floors on main level (except bedroom). Upstairs Laundry for convenience. Hughston Homes' Signature Game Day Porch w/ wood burning Fireplace also pre-wired for TV! Sprinkler Irrigation System. Virtual tour available upon request.

813 Choctaw Avenue, Auburn, 36830 3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,573 Square Feet | Built in 1985

1,573 sq. ft. TOWNHOUSE for that First-Time homebuyer, College Student or Investor! You'll love the spacious, open layout of the home, which makes it ideal for entertaining as well as everyday living. The highlights of this 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom townhouse are the upgraded floors, new paint, eat-in kitchen combo and spacious den to entertain family and friends. The fenced in backyard create an friendly atmosphere, attracting back yard entertainment and enjoyment.

26 Piper Avenue, Auburn, 36832 3 Beds 3 Baths | $321,864 | 1,636 Square Feet | Built in 2021

PROPOSED construction! Available in Phase 2. Now taking pre-sales! Estimated Closing: Summer 2022. Built by Holland Homes LLC, the Kennedy is a 2 story cottage containing 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. The front patio welcomes all and flows into the open living room. The dining room and kitchen follow with 9ft smooth ceilings and recessed lighting throughout. A pantry, coffee bar, granite countertops, and tile backsplash detail the kitchen. A covered patio is accessible from the kitchen area and convenient for outdoor occasions. Adjacent to the large living space is a dual office and mudroom, half bath, and storage closet tucked under stairs. Two bedrooms with individual closets and a shared full bathroom neighbor the master bedroom upstairs. The master bedroom is situated in the front of the home with windows allowing for flooding of natural light. All bathrooms are fully tiled and bedrooms are equipped with a ceiling fan.

790 Brenda Avenue, Auburn, 36830 3 Beds 3 Baths | $389,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,005 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Looking for the Perfect house Less than 1.5 miles from Campus, Look no further! This 3 Bed 2.5 Bath house has old charm with all the new feels. The entire kitchen and breakfast area have been completely remodeled, from quartz countertops to all new cabinetry. The property has a very private fenced in back yard with a great deck for entertaining and also a new covered screened in porch coming out of the basement. The owners have made numerous other updates throughout the house as well, Come see for yourself! Showings start Wednesday, September 15th.

