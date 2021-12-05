Stillwater-curious? These homes are on the market

(Stillwater, OK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Stillwater will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

6004 Platinum Drive, Stillwater, 74075 3 Beds 2 Baths | $300,240 | Single Family Residence | 1,682 Square Feet | Built in None

This incredible design features a spacious living area and tall ceilings. You will love the large walk-in closet in the master suite and the mud bench/drop zone right off the garage to store all of your shoes, jackets, and backpacks. Optional upgrades include a built-in desk for homework and working from home as well as a fireplace in the living room. With elevations that feature traditional, farmhouse, and modern designs this floor plan is perfect for many different design styles. Included features: * Two-year home warranty * 10-year structural warranty * Guaranteed heating and cooling costs * Solid oak or maple cabinetry * Exceeds 5 Star Energy Efficiency Rating * Fully landscaped front & backyard * Fully fenced backyard * Tornado ties and anchor bolts * Low-sheen paint * and much more ...

For open house information, contact The Canyons Ideal Homes

2321 Pintail Street, Stillwater, 74074 4 Beds 2 Baths | $389,636 | Single Family Residence | 2,188 Square Feet | Built in None

The Morrison is ideal for families with a four-bedroom floor design and an optional formal dining room or study that is perfect for working and learning from home. A three-car tandem garage is included. Included features: * Two-year home warranty * 10-year structural warranty * Guaranteed heating and cooling costs * Solid oak or maple cabinetry * Exceeds 5 Star Energy Efficiency Rating * Fully landscaped front & backyard * Fully fenced backyard * Tornado ties and anchor bolts * Low-sheen paint * and much more ...

For open house information, contact Teal Ridge Ideal Homes

4711 S Deerfield Dr, Stillwater, 74074 5 Beds 6 Baths | $4,100,000 | Single Family Residence | 9,676 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Nestled among 63 acres of lush greenery, Deerfield Retreat offers an unparalleled opportunity for the ultimate luxury of a private enclave or, conversely, a world-class development venture. The compound boasts a palatial residence at its heart, complete with handcrafted finishes and bespoke details. Rolling acreage surrounding the home hosts a variety of wildlife & several stocked ponds. Hike, fish, camp, or watch the sunrise & sunset from your own personal paradise. Paved trails wind & meander past tranquil vignettes, Spanish-style palapa, gardens, greenhouse, maintenance shop & more. A duplex guesthouse and jacuzzi cabana offer additional accommodations. Upon touring, the prospect of expansion into a wedding venue, equestrian estate with stables, wellness facility or adventure-vacation resort becomes highly apparent. Less than four miles from Oklahoma State University, schedule your exclusive exploration of Deerfield Retreat right away.

For open house information, contact Britta McAfee Thrift, JD, Engel & Volkers Oklahoma City at 405-437-4827

503 E Chantry Street, Perkins, 74059 3 Beds 2 Baths | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,637 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Looking for that small town charm just outside the Stillwater Metro / Oklahoma City Metro? Looking for an amazing location nestled in the middle of historic Perkins Oklahoma. Looking for a home located in the MOST Walkable Rural Town in all of Oklahoma? Or do you Want a newer home surrounded by mature pecan trees that you are able to walk to the grocery store or The Oklahoma Territorial Plaza / Park? What about a home in an amazing hometown where all three schools are within walking distance? You're going to have to STOP everything you are doing and schedule an appointment to see 503 E. Chantry St, Perkins, OK ... RIGHT NOW!!!! Seriously, pick up the phone, lets schedule your showing, you can look at the pictures on the way, you HAVE to come see this home ASAP, it is the ONE You've been looking for, from the Vaulted Ceilings, to the spacious 3 Bedrooms, to the openness of the kitchen and dinette to the IMMENSE Size of the Yard, you have to come see this home ASAP

For open house information, contact Josh Barnett, eXp Realty at 888-560-3964