Check out these Zanesville homes on the market

(Zanesville, OH) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Zanesville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

3250 Dale Rd, Zanesville, 43701 4 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,524 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Don't miss this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 full bath ranch home situated on a half acre lot in Zanesville. This home features a spacious living room, dining area, large kitchen with eat-in space, 4 nice size bedrooms with hardwood flooring, and two full baths. Large unfinished basement with workshop. Huge back yard with patio perfect for entertaining! Attached one car garage & storage shed. Excellent location. Call today to schedule a time to see this home!

3480 Maysville Pike, Zanesville, 43701 6 Beds 4 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,149 Square Feet | Built in 1960

This property sits on 1.5 acres and is conveniently located in Maysville LSD on Maysville Pike (Rte. 22). It can be used as commercial or residential or a combination of both. This spacious ranch home has a total of 6 bedrooms and 4 baths. Main floor has 4 bedrooms and 3 baths (2 BR with full private baths). Living room w/ stone fireplace and large bonus room on main floor. Kitchen equipped with double wall oven and new electric cooktop. Kitchen flows into spacious dining room with pantry and L-shaped breakfast nook. Basement has 2 bedrooms, large full bath with laundry room, and family room w/ stone fireplace. Extra bedrooms could be used for home office or extra storage. Two car attached garage with opener. 30X60 insulated pole barn with half bath. Oversize fully insulated garage door with wi-fi opener. Would make a great commercial building, workshop, and/or storage for your motor home, boats, or other toys. Large commercial building could be leased out for additional income. Maysville Regional Water and Public Sewage. 220-amp electric to house and building (building has separate electrical service). Beautiful metal roof (2014), electric heat pump with forced air heat and central air (2018). You’ve got to see this property to appreciate the space and convenience it offers.

865 Orchard Hill Rd, Zanesville, 43701 2 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,452 Square Feet | Built in 1948

This commercial zoned property provides office setting and multiple warehouse buildings for distribution business at property. 2,544 s/f building with high ceiling and 1 large overhead door, plus a metal storage building and large wood storage shed. Ample concrete on site parking lot. Ideal business location providing home/office & warehouse or multiple business opportunities. High traffic count and convenient service location. Home and buildings are in great condition and move-in ready.

1363 Murrey Dr, Zanesville, 43701 3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,512 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Beautiful, peaceful setting for this 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home overlooking 2 pristine ponds. This property featured 6.03 acres fenced for livestock, 80x40 pole building with 4 stalls, heat and electric and a new 16x30 salt water pool to enjoy with family and friends. Furnace installed 2018. This is a must see! It won't last long.

