Top homes for sale in Leesburg

4842 Glen Coe Street, Leesburg, 34748 2 Beds 2 Baths | $280,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,663 Square Feet | Built in 2003

PRINCE MODEL WITH WONDERFUL VIEWS OF THE PALATLAKAHA RIVER! NEW ROOF IN 2019! HVAC REPLACED IN 2011! DOUBLE-PANE WINDOWS! 2 BEDROOMS, PLUS DEN! COVERED FRONT ENTRY**GREAT ROOM AND FLORIDA ROOM**KITCHEN WITH GAS RANGE, PANTRY AND BREAKFAST NOOK**MASTER SUITE WITH CATHEDRAL CEILING**MASTER BATH WITH VAULTED CEILING, WALK-IN CLOSET, JETTED TUB AND SHOWER ENCLOSURE**INSIDE LAUNDRY WITH UTILITY SINK, WASHER AND DRYER CONVEY**WATER SOFTENER**TRANSFERABLE TERMITE BOND WITH FLORIDA PEST**ROYAL HIGHLANDS IS A PREMIER PRINGLE RESIDENT-OWNED COMMUNITY WITH 24 HOUR PROFESSIONALLY MANNED GATE, 2 POOLS (ONE INDOOR AND ONE OUT), LIGHTED TENNIS COURTS, 18 HOLE GOLF COURSE, RESTAURANT & PRO SHOP, REC CENTER WITH NUMEROUS ACTIVITIES INCLUDING LIBRARY, BILLIARDS, FITNESS, CARD ROOMS, ETC., GRAND HALL FOR SOCIAL FUNCTIONS, CONCERTS, PLAYS, ETC., SHUFFLEBOARD, SOFTBALL FIELD, DRIVING RANGE AND PUTTING PRACTICE**HOA ALSO INCLUDES COMCAST CABLE AND INTERNET, PLUS SECURE RV/BOAT PARKING AND STORAGE**ENJOY THIS COMMUNITY WITH EASY TURNPIKE ACCESS, CLOSE PROXIMITY TO AIRPORT AND ORLANDO ATTRACTIONS! PLUS NEW FULL-SERVICE SOUTHLAKE HOSPITAL CENTER!

5489 County Road 503D, Wildwood, 34785 3 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Mobile Home | 1,956 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Located down dead end street minutes from the New Villages of Fenney and Southern Oaks. 3/4 Acre, This home has a lot of different storage buildings on it, so if you need storage this is it. The property goes from one street to the next. The home itself has lots of room, there's a fireplace, Florida room, many storage sheds, and 3 other mobile homes to be sold with this property G5045975, G5045984, G5046048

508 Dowling Circle, Lady Lake, 32159 3 Beds 2 Baths | $312,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,925 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Welcome to The Lakes of Lady Lakes. The Lakes is a single family residential subdivision in Lady Lake. All lots are located on the Golf course. The community is gated and deed restricted with a HOA fee at $56.00 per month. It is close to all your shopping, restaurants and medical needs. This is a one owner home and it has high vaulted/volume ceilings. 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms split floor-plan. Ideal for family and friends to visit. Block and stucco with a 2 car garage with opener and screen. Home has a living area, dining area, laundry room, den/office. Large master bedroom with sitting area and large master bathroom with double sinks and soaking tub. Eat-in-kitchen with newer refrigerator. Screened Lanai. Public water and private septic. Call agent to schedule an appointment to see this lovely home. You will not be disappointed. Please use an AS-IS contract. Home has a home warranty.

8638 Triumph Circle, Wildwood, 34785 3 Beds 2 Baths | $309,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,672 Square Feet | Built in None

This all concrete block constructed, one-story layout optimizes living space with an open concept kitchen overlooking the living area, dining room, and covered lanai. The well-appointed kitchen comes with all appliances, including refrigerator, built-in dishwasher, electric range, and microwave. Bedroom 1, located at the back of the home for privacy, has an ensuite bathroom. Two additional bedrooms share a second bathroom. The laundry room comes equipped with included washer and dryer. Pictures, photographs, colors, features, and sizes are for illustration purposes only and will vary from the homes as built. Home and community information including pricing, included features, terms, availability and amenities are subject to change and prior sale at any time without notice or obligation. CBC039052.

