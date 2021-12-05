ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delano, CA

Take a look at these homes on the market in Delano

Delano Daily
Delano Daily
 5 days ago

(Delano, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Delano will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fDrD5_0dEhU3PB00

24938 Ave 86, Terra Bella, 93270

3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Manufactured On Land | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1976

The Extra large homestead lot you've been waiting for! Tremendous opportunity to purchase this 2.5 acre property! Great open lawn with mature landscaping. Including a detached shop on the back of the property, perfect for storage or a handyman with lots of tools! Great views from the back of the property, to enjoy from the back porch. Manufactured 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, with 2 living spaces perfect for hosting. A must see!

For open house information, contact Reece M Sapien, Dani Blain Real Estate, Inc at 559-972-8949

Copyright © 2021 Tulare County MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TCMLSCA-214423)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x3uTU_0dEhU3PB00

2408 Gonzales Court, Delano, 93215

3 Beds 2 Baths | $320,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,369 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Beautifully Updated and Remodeled home in Northeast Delano. HVAC is 2 years NEW for enhanced efficiency. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features 1,369sf of conditioned living space on a 5,662sf lot plus an addition in the rear that can be used as a studio or for storage. Hardscaping in the front and back yards for extremely low maintenance. Gorgeous remodeled kitchen and bathrooms include quartz countertops, newer stainless steel range and oven, and much more! Don't miss out on this competitively priced home in one of the hottest markets in Kern County.

For open house information, contact Sheeza Gordon, Watson Realty at 661-327-5161

Copyright © 2021 Bakersfield Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAORCA-202112810)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BM2oU_0dEhU3PB00

294 Shell Beach Court, Delano, 93215

4 Beds 3 Baths | $347,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,725 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Growing family! This newer beautiful home with an adjacent in law suite is perfect for you! This 4 bedroom 3 baths home has granite counter tops throughout! Large open concept living space, kitchen with breakfast bar and pantry, indoor laundry room with storage. Spacious master bedroom with gigantic walk in closet. Feel the ambiance of a modern living, the moment you enter this beautiful home! This won't last! What are you waiting for? Come and be ready to fall in love!

For open house information, contact Theresa Olson, Keller Williams Realty at 661-617-6500

Copyright © 2021 Bakersfield Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAORCA-202112776)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VustL_0dEhU3PB00

2030 Kalibo Street, Delano, 93215

3 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Pride of ownership shows in this beautiful and cozy home on a very large corner lot. Great opportunity for first time homeowners... Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, lush carpet in living room and bedrooms, tile floors in kitchen and dining, ceiling fans in mostly every room, granite countertops, tile shower in hall bath, 2 car garage and much more. Hurry, Wont last!!

For open house information, contact Evita Avalos, Better Homes Realty at 805-815-9600

Copyright © 2021 Bakersfield Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAORCA-202112710)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
Delano, CA
Delano, CA
Business
Fox News

Monkees singer Michael Nesmith dead at 78: 'I've lost a dear friend and partner'

Michael Nesmith, a singer/guitarist for the Monkees, has died. He was 78. "I’m heartbroken," bandmate Micky Dolenz told Fox News in a statement. "I’ve lost a dear friend and partner. I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez. All my love, Mick."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Living Space#Open House#Watson Realty
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Delano Daily

Delano Daily

Delano, CA
131
Followers
313
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Delano Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy