Take a look at these homes on the Lake Havasu City market now

(Lake Havasu City, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lake Havasu City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2680 Cricket Ln, Lake Havasu City, 86403 2 Beds 2 Baths | $410,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,364 Square Feet | Built in 1992

GREAT CULDESAC LOCATION WITHIN MINUTES OF SHOPPING AND DOWNTOWN. COUNTRY CHARM WITH LARGE VAULTED LIVING ROOM WITH LAMINATED FLOORING . EFFICIENT KITCHEN WITH RAISED PANEL CABINETRY AND TILE COUNTERS. CASUAL DINING. SPACIOUS MASTER SUITE WITH VAULTED CEILING, WALK-IN CLOSET AND 3/4 BATH WITH STEP IN SHOWER AND REAR PATIO ACCESS. POT SHELVES AND NEW CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT. ABOVE GROUND JACUZZI AND PARK-LIKE BACK-YARD WITH GAS FIRE PIT. 29 FOOT GARAGE, GATED RV PARKING, AND A MOTORCYCLE GARAGE/WORK SHOP IN BACK. CUSTOM BLINDS, ACCENT LIGHTING IN FRONT, RAIN GUTTERS IN BACK. 10X19 METAL CARPORT IN BACK. GARAGE IS CURRENTLY BEING USED AS A MAN-CAVE

For open house information, contact Pat Jackson, Selman And Associates at 928-855-5555

350 Lake Havasu Ave, Lake Havasu City, 86403 2 Beds 2 Baths | $239,000 | Condominium | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Sun Villas living is highly desired! This lower-level condo is a two-bedroom two bath condo with the second bedroom having it's own access. There's a living room and a large dining area that's so large it's being used as a second living room area. Condo has laundry room in the unit, no shared laundry area. The back patio faces Lake Havasu Avenue, perfect for enjoying coffee in the morning or adult beverages in the evening. The association has just remodeled the pool, new patio furniture and updating landscaping to metal art. Condo comes with two covered parking spots and an upper storage room. Association has a meeting room that you can always use for gatherings. Sun Villas is located in the center of town. Easy highway access, close to our swap meet area and Windsor Beach for boat launching or one of our many large community events. Some furnishings will be available to stay. HVAC, all appliances and flooring is 2 1/2 years old and the complex is 55 and over.

For open house information, contact A Team, Coldwell Banker Realty at 928-486-9946

381 Hound Dr, Lake Havasu City, 86404 3 Beds 3 Baths | $389,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,064 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Welcome to this amazing home! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is accompanied with a spacious open floor plan, a 2 car garage, great rear views, and gated side parking for your boat or extra vehicles. Located in a quiet neighborhood, this property is the perfect place for anyone.

For open house information, contact A Team, Coldwell Banker Realty at 928-486-9946

3621 Pontchartrain Dr, Lake Havasu City, 86404 3 Beds 3 Baths | $979,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,007 Square Feet | Built in 1994

This beauty is all about the view and the architecture. Watch the beautiful sunsets while you have dinner on the patio taking in the panoramic ''top of the world'' view of lake, river and mountains. Many recent renovations and two Master Suites. Third bedroom is almost a Master Suite with the a full bathroom right next to the door. New kitchen appliances, new Samsung washer and dryer, new water heater, new solar system, new interior paint, new epoxy floor in garage, new speakers for music in every room. Some furnishings and art available outside of escrow.

For open house information, contact Michael Logan, Havasu Realty at 928-453-5554