Check out these homes on the Plymouth market now

(Plymouth, MA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Plymouth. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

10 Ben Abbey Road, Sagamore, 02561 2 Beds 1 Bath | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 768 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Adorable vintage ranch located in the charming Village of Sagamore. There are two bedrooms with hardwood floors and 1 bathroom. This home would be ideal for an investor. The detached 2 car garage is perfect for storage or a workshop. The septic system has failed and is being sold ''as -is''This property is being sold by a third party ''as is'' and ''where is'' with no warranties or representations;Property being sold by a fiduciary who has not resided in the property and cannot sign any affidavits or certifications relative to its status; andSale is contingent upon Court approval.

For open house information, contact Tori R Harrison Farr, Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. at 508-888-6262

5 Apple Street, Wareham, 02571 3 Beds 1 Bath | $10,000 | Single Family Residence | 936 Square Feet | Built in None

TOWN ORDERED AUCTION OF SINGLE FAMILY HOME! The displayed price is the deposit amount required to register. The actual purchase price will be determined by the highest bid at LIVE AUCTION ON DECEMBER 9, 2021 at 12:00 PM. This single family ranch conveniently sits on Â±.44 acres just off Route 6. The Â±936 sq. ft. home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, fireplace and attached garage. Great rehab project! Terms: Bidder registration begins on site at 5 Apple Street, Wareham, MA at 11:00 AM. For this property a deposit of $10,000, in certified or bank cashier's check is required to register to bid. Additional $10,000 deposit due in 24 hrs. Closing in 30 days. Property sold as is. We make no representations, warranties, or guarantees as to the accuracy of the information provided. MA Lic. #104

For open house information, contact Paul Zekos, Zekos Group Auctioneers at 508-842-9000

75 Puritan Road, Buzzards Bay, 02532 4 Beds 2 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,484 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Offering year-round views of Buttermilk Bay, is this 4 bedrooms/2 full bath Cape. Whether you're looking for that year-round one floor living with room for the extended family or the weekend getaway on the water, this is the place. Enjoy your morning coffee or afternoon beverage in the sunroom or on the rear deck that overlooks the fenced in yard with wonderful views of the Bay. Great commuter location to the Bourne Bridge & access to all the amenities Buzzards Bay has to offer. After 55 years of ownership by one family, the time has come to pass the reins to another and with some cosmetic updating and some vista trimming you can bring it back to its original glory.

For open house information, contact Kevin P Cosgrove, Kinlin Grover Real Estate at 508-833-3333

95 Boardley Road, Sandwich, 02563 3 Beds 2 Baths | $589,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,448 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Always wanted a horse, space for a pool or just pure privacy? This is it, this property is for you! Set far off the roadway and on a 1.38 Acre lot surrounded by nature, this home is the epitome of privacy. This cute and cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bath Cape features a 2 car garage . Open Concept living room features kitchen with stainless steel appliances and warm hardwood floors. 2 hearths with wood/coal burning stoves for that cozy, comfortable warmth in the winter. Huge, unfinished bonus room over the garage ready for your personal design. Front of house has newly installed Black Marvin Windows and cedar shingles and the entire house has New beautiful blue trim accented by New Black gutters. New four bedroom septic and new roof! All bedrooms have New Carpet and fresh paint. Agent/Owner

For open house information, contact Brenda A Carr, Today Real Estate at 508-888-8008