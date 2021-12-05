ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

House hunt Paducah: See what’s on the market now

Paducah News Watch
Paducah News Watch
 5 days ago

(Paducah, KY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Paducah. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZvY8J_0dEhU0l000

6308 Stinespring Dr., Paducah, 42001

3 Beds 4 Baths | $424,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,350 Square Feet | Built in None

Beautiful home in Stinespring Subdivision just a block from the Country Club of Paducah with new carpet, paint, master shower, etc. 3 BR, 3.5 baths on two levels with a huge bonus room upstairs currently used as a 4th bedroom. Attached two-car garage, concrete drive, extensive landscaping, sprinkler system, fenced yard, screened-in porch, patio, and huge front porch. Inside, the floor plan is centered around a large family room with gas fireplace and built-ins, with a large, eat-in gourmet kitchen featuring granite countertops and a Thermador Professional gas oven & range. The master bedroom is complimented by a large en suite bathroom with dual vanities, new tiled shower, and whirlpool tub, as well as a small office. Don't miss this one!

For open house information, contact Ben Sirk, Sirk & Company Real Estate at 270-442-7810

Copyright © 2021 Western Kentucky Regional MLS Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WKYRMLS-114131)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jiIN6_0dEhU0l000

176 Albany St, Paducah, 42003

3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,446 Square Feet | Built in None

NEED GARAGE SPACE? This 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch comes with a 4 car attached garage (20x22 and 24x22). Absolutely neat as a pin!! Updated with beautifully tiled showers, new flooring throughout, painted kitchen cabinets, new granite countertops are on order and will be installed as soon as they come in. Enjoy the large covered patio in the morning with coffee or anytime of the day in the shade!

For open house information, contact Barbara Ross, Housman Partners Real Estate at 270-534-5569

Copyright © 2021 Western Kentucky Regional MLS Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WKYRMLS-115200)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H8Z09_0dEhU0l000

314 N 6Th Street, Paducah, 42001

3 Beds 5 Baths | $489,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,784 Square Feet | Built in None

This spacious, luxury home is perfectly located in Paducah's Lowertown Historical District and Arts District. With over 4700 sq. ft., this custom built home boasts high quality and craftsmanship throughout. Separate living quarters on first and second floors, each with their own outdoor spaces create a great investment opportunity. Features include: Large front studio w/handicap accessible entrance and bath, large screened- in porch, attached workshop w/bath, 2 car detached garage w/ loft area (plumbed and wired). Possible opportunities could include: 3 separate tenants, studio rental, workshop rental and loft apartment!!

For open house information, contact Lorri Hillyard, Fern Leaf Real Estate at 270-415-5623

Copyright © 2021 Western Kentucky Regional MLS Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WKYRMLS-111264)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uccWr_0dEhU0l000

2635 Husbands Road, Paducah, 42003

1 Bed 2 Baths | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,207 Square Feet | Built in None

* * * PRICE REDUCED! * * * Looking for rental property or a first home? This 1 bed/1.5 bath home has a finished attic space that could be a 2nd bedroom. Large kitchen, one car attached garage, fenced backyard, and a newer roof! Charming front porch and a handy side porch. Located close to I-24, shopping, restaurants, and more!

For open house information, contact Sara Gipson, eXp Realty, LLC, Sara Gipson Group at 270-415-5557

Copyright © 2021 Western Kentucky Regional MLS Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WKYRMLS-114900)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kentucky State
Kentucky Real Estate
Local
Kentucky Business
Paducah, KY
Business
City
Paducah, KY
Fox News

Monkees singer Michael Nesmith dead at 78: 'I've lost a dear friend and partner'

Michael Nesmith, a singer/guitarist for the Monkees, has died. He was 78. "I’m heartbroken," bandmate Micky Dolenz told Fox News in a statement. "I’ve lost a dear friend and partner. I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez. All my love, Mick."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Open House#Sprinkler
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas dies at 33

Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, a Super Bowl winner and one of the franchise’s most prolific pass catchers, was found dead at his Georgia home on Thursday night, police said. He was 33 and foul play was not suspected. “I can confirm that Demaryius Thomas was found...
NFL
Paducah News Watch

Paducah News Watch

Paducah, KY
260
Followers
324
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Paducah News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy