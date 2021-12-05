House hunt Paducah: See what’s on the market now

(Paducah, KY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Paducah. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

6308 Stinespring Dr., Paducah, 42001 3 Beds 4 Baths | $424,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,350 Square Feet | Built in None

Beautiful home in Stinespring Subdivision just a block from the Country Club of Paducah with new carpet, paint, master shower, etc. 3 BR, 3.5 baths on two levels with a huge bonus room upstairs currently used as a 4th bedroom. Attached two-car garage, concrete drive, extensive landscaping, sprinkler system, fenced yard, screened-in porch, patio, and huge front porch. Inside, the floor plan is centered around a large family room with gas fireplace and built-ins, with a large, eat-in gourmet kitchen featuring granite countertops and a Thermador Professional gas oven & range. The master bedroom is complimented by a large en suite bathroom with dual vanities, new tiled shower, and whirlpool tub, as well as a small office. Don't miss this one!

176 Albany St, Paducah, 42003 3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,446 Square Feet | Built in None

NEED GARAGE SPACE? This 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch comes with a 4 car attached garage (20x22 and 24x22). Absolutely neat as a pin!! Updated with beautifully tiled showers, new flooring throughout, painted kitchen cabinets, new granite countertops are on order and will be installed as soon as they come in. Enjoy the large covered patio in the morning with coffee or anytime of the day in the shade!

314 N 6Th Street, Paducah, 42001 3 Beds 5 Baths | $489,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,784 Square Feet | Built in None

This spacious, luxury home is perfectly located in Paducah's Lowertown Historical District and Arts District. With over 4700 sq. ft., this custom built home boasts high quality and craftsmanship throughout. Separate living quarters on first and second floors, each with their own outdoor spaces create a great investment opportunity. Features include: Large front studio w/handicap accessible entrance and bath, large screened- in porch, attached workshop w/bath, 2 car detached garage w/ loft area (plumbed and wired). Possible opportunities could include: 3 separate tenants, studio rental, workshop rental and loft apartment!!

2635 Husbands Road, Paducah, 42003 1 Bed 2 Baths | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,207 Square Feet | Built in None

* * * PRICE REDUCED! * * * Looking for rental property or a first home? This 1 bed/1.5 bath home has a finished attic space that could be a 2nd bedroom. Large kitchen, one car attached garage, fenced backyard, and a newer roof! Charming front porch and a handy side porch. Located close to I-24, shopping, restaurants, and more!

