Check out these homes for sale in Lake City now

Lake City, FL

Lake City Journal
Lake City Journal
 5 days ago

(Lake City, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lake City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

4132 284Th Street, Branford, 32008

3 Beds 2 Baths | $156,000 | 1,196 Square Feet | Built in 2008

This home sits in the quiet Three Rivers Estates minutes from the entrance to the three rivers. Sit on the covered porch and enjoy the serene property and wildlife. The home shows pride of ownership and is move in ready. The mobile home was set up in 2009 and the owners added a large porch with a doggie gate door and a grocery access. There is a new storage shed on the property and the well pump and piping was just replaced. Enjoy your showing!

1850 128Th Pl, Branford, 32008

4 Beds 3 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,576 Square Feet | Built in 1979

SANTA FE RIVER HOME FOR SALE - IRA BEAS OASIS SUBDIVISION - This beautiful 4BR/2.5BA home will be the place you want to stay! From your house you have a great view of the SANTA FE River to enjoy your morning coffee or afternoon book. This home is spacious and has plenty of room to entertain family and friends. Two independent stories allows sleeping for 10 - 12 people. Large kitchen upstairs with breakfast bar, Living area, kitchen, bedroom & bathroom downstairs. French doors lead to the covered deck. Outside, the yard has been well maintained and offers plenty of room for kids and pets to enjoy. On the River's edge this property features an open sun deck with stairs down to floating dock. This beautiful home would make the perfect vacation destination, forever home or could even provide extra income as a VRBO rental. Call today to schedule your private tour!

1472 County Road 500, Branford, 32008

3 Beds 2 Baths | $397,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,726 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Come take a look at this CONCRETE BLOCK 3/2 home on 10 ACRES! Metal roof is newer! Home has several outbuildings! This property is abundant with wildlife such as deer and turkey. This homesite sits in a quaint rural setting with complete seclusion! Surrounded by other large tracts! Come experience the peaceful country life! Call today to schedule a tour!

303 Se Cr475, Branford, 32008

3 Beds 3 Baths | $380,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,310 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Constructed in 2014, these homeowners put thought into every aspect of building their home. From insulated interior walls, to electrical outlets on the roof for Christmas lights, these small touches add even more wow factor to this gorgeous listing. Spacious bedrooms, cathedral ceilings, walk in closets, large utility room with a wash sink, office space and a ''pool bathroom'' make this home a MUST SEE! the 3 bay barn includes two open bays and one closed. Perfect for tools, tractors and more. Also included on the property is an RV hook up with a poured slab. A security system with live video footage and monitoring option already installed. Don't Hesitate, this won't last long!

