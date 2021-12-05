ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, NM

Farmington-curious? These homes are on the market

 5 days ago

(Farmington, NM) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Farmington will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

13 Road 6195, Kirtland, 87417

3 Beds 2 Baths | $54,500 | Manufactured Home | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1998

3 bedroom 2 bath home in North Kirtland. Needs TLC. Seller is selling ''as is'' ''where is''.

476 Road 6100, Kirtland, 87417

4 Beds 2 Baths | $267,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,793 Square Feet | Built in 1943

Hard to find Home with Detached Mother-In-Law Quarters, Guest House or Studio Rental. Main House has 3 Bedrooms, Updated Full Bath, New Kitchen, Living Room with Fireplace (opens out to enclosed sunroom). Fresh Paint new Flooring, Updated Windows, Efficient Split System Heating/AC Systems, New Water Heater. Updated plumbing, electrical and mechanical systems. Detached Cottage is a studio arrangement with great room (could be mother-in-law home, guest quarters, rental or business building). Each building has a separate permitted septic system.The lot is 1.38 acres and has an irrigation well and a share of Farmer's Mutual Ditch water that will transfer. The backyard is naturally wooded and includes a prolific apricot tree. The yard has wonderful potential for a gardener or landscaper to customize.

10 Road 1495, La Plata, 87418

3 Beds 2 Baths | $155,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,512 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Plenty of room to run around on! Bring your animals and your toys to enjoy life outside of the city limits! Inside you will enjoy a split, open floor plan, hard floors and a pellet stove to keep you warm and cozy during the cold winter days. Call today before it's too late! Listing broker is related to sellers. See private remarks.

466 Road 6100, Kirtland, 87417

3 Beds 3 Baths | $284,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,512 Square Feet | Built in 1960

''Kirtland Classics'' This historic Kirtland 1648sf two bedroom/two bathroom home sits on 1.34 irrigated acres, with an additional 864sf one bedroom one/bathroom mother in law quarters, and a 572sf garage and finished attached 312sf workshop with 220v. Main house has three living areas, one of which could easily be converted into a 3rd bedroom. Master suite has large retreat/office. Seller is offering a $6500 credit at closing to buyer to remodel master bathroom. Both houses have full kitchens and laundry rooms. All three buildings have new roofs and new paint. Main home has classic oak floors and tile throughout. Guest house has tile throughout. Both homes have a separate septic system. Guest house has 2 large living areas and separate parking. Could make a great rental. Great outdoor space with covered sitting area with a fan, lots of grass and trees including 3 Mulberry, 3 Apricot, 2 Plum, and an Apple tree.

#Roofs#Water Heater#Plumbing#Toys#Tlc#Sibyl Huntington#Dimmick Realty Inc#Studio Rental#Bedrooms#New Kitchen#Flooring#Cottage#Farmer S Mutual Ditch#Kirtland Realty#Kirtland Classics
ABOUT

With Farmington Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

