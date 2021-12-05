Top homes for sale in Alexandria

(Alexandria, LA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Alexandria than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

105 Cenla Drive, Pineville, 71360 3 Beds 2 Baths | $110,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Mobile home with a good amount of storage! This home sits on .72 acres that is fully fenced in. You are just minutes away from anything you need such as food/entertainment/etc.

3902 Brenda Street, Alexandria, 71302 3 Beds 2 Baths | $177,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,807 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Welcome to Martin Park Subdivision... This three bedroom, two full bath, 1,807 HSF home offers inspiring spaces and an exceptional fenced in backyard. The living room features new flooring, multiple exposures, custom light fixtures, and a functional layout that can accommodate a variety of furnishing styles. The updated kitchen boasts new tiled countertops (coming soon), freshly painted cabinets (coming soon), and all appliances remain. The newly remodeled bathroom is complete with a stall shower, luxurious fixtures, and spa vibe you'll have to see to believe. With just a few weeks left from completion this seller is ready for early access buyers.

210 Longstreet Road, Pineville, 71360 4 Beds 2 Baths | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Looking for a peaceful escape after a busy workday? This beautiful home sits on approx 2 acre of land and is only about 2 miles from Pineville city shopping. Here are a few of the upgrades you will want to know about in this one owner custom home...Entire home built with custom cut heavy gauge steel framing...6" exterior walls...3 zoned air conditioners...Gas Heat...Whole house 25kw generac generator...Interior/Exterior home security...Paved stone circular driveway with Architectural Iron gates to back yard and Portico off garage...Large 2000 heated shop with solar panels...Kitchen upgrades include 2 ovens, 2 dishwashers, pot filler, commercial 6 burner plus griddle gas cooktop...Master suite boasts individual "his" and "hers" bathing, dressing and closets. This home has a bonus room with elevator access.

1020 Warren Avenue, Alexandria, 71303 3 Beds 2 Baths | $184,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,512 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Get ready for the Friday night lights, because this home has the best seats in the area! This immaculate home has three bedrooms and two baths and is on a large lot with two beautiful live oak trees. The kitchen has granite with stainless appliances and a much sought after gas range. The big, custom pantry is organized just for you! The Kitchen floors are travertine and the ceiling is real pine. Right off of the kitchen is a man cave, she shed or bonus room, that has tin walls and hook ups for a wall mounted tv. A room divider could separate the washer/dryer and sink from this bonus room for a cozy area. The larger bedroom has a walk in closet and the second bedroom has a custom built window seat with storage. The backyard has a storage building, the two car carport, outdoor sink hook ups on back patio. It has a storage shed and carport parking. The front has been newly landscaped. Come see before it is gone.

