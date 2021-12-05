Take a look at these homes on the Bozeman market now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Bozeman, MT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Bozeman will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1494 Maiden Spirit Street, Bozeman, 59715

3 Beds 3 Baths | $870,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Beautiful 2010 Parade Home available in the desirable Legends subdivision! Home includes 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a spacious bonus room. Designed with fun farmhouse accents throughout, the home features hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and vaulted ceilings. First floor master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom with a large walk-in shower and two shower heads. The home’s proximity to the “M” and Drinking Horse trailheads make it an ideal Bozeman location. There is even a dog washing station in the garage! The thoughtfully landscaped and fully fenced yard backs up to neighborhood open space. Enjoy views of the Bridgers and Story Hills from either one of the two outdoor patios. It’s also just minutes away from Bridger Creek Golf Course and the popular Cannery District. Call your agent today to schedule a showing!

Copyright © 2021 Big Sky Country MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

5424 Westmorland Drive, Bozeman, 59718

3 Beds 3 Baths | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,204 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Incredible townhome situated on the lake & trail system in the very coveted neighborhood of The Lakes at Valley West with panoramic views of the Spanish Peaks in the background. The home has high end finishes including wood floors, granite countertops, stone fireplace, tile baths, and in-home audio. Both the living room and main floor master open to the covered patio and fenced backyard. You'll also enjoy the amazing views from the rooftop deck off of the upstairs family room.

Copyright © 2021 Big Sky Country MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GARMT-362848)

6707 Blackwood, Bozeman, 59715

2 Beds 3 Baths | $575,000 | Condominium | 1,618 Square Feet | Built in 2019

It is a rare find to have picturesque views of the Spanish Peaks outside your living room windows. This crisp, contemporary end unit condo is filled with natural light and views out almost every window. It sits nicely at the end of the road and the end of the condo unit, with open space on two sides. The entryway is separate from the living space, perfect for a sitting bench and a place to drop your shoes after a long day of hiking the many surrounding trails in the area. The large windows facing south open up to vast farmland and striking mountain landscapes. A crisp white kitchen lends to a contemporary feel with stainless appliances and a solid quartz countertop. Upstairs the ensuite bedroom/bath on the south end has a small sitting terrace perfect to take in the vast views. A second bedroom, bathroom, bonus room (that could be used as a bedroom), and laundry closet make this upper level an easy-to-use space. This property has A/C, a nice addition for the warm summer months.

Copyright © 2021 Big Sky Country MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GARMT-365734)

1353 Windrow Drive, Bozeman, 59718

3 Beds 3 Baths | $685,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,839 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Located in one of Bozeman's most desirable neighborhoods, Flanders Mill, the Grey Fawn townhomes combine Nordic inspired design with clean, modern finishes into a beautiful, cohesive package. The spacious kitchen and open layout provide space to relax or entertain. The main floor master suite includes a dual sink vanity and large tiled shower, with two additional bedrooms upstairs, as well as a small office or study. Just blocks from the 100 acre Regional Park, minutes from restaurants and shopping, and just a short distance to skiing, hiking trails, and other outdoor recreation, you will never be far from all Bozeman has to offer. Photos are of a similar model, finishes may vary.

Copyright © 2021 Big Sky Country MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GARMT-364250)

