Danville, VA

Take a look at these homes on the market in Danville

Danville Updates
Danville Updates
 5 days ago

(Danville, VA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Danville. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xmyl3_0dEhTvVb00

57-Lot Granite Drive, Danville, 24540

3 Beds 3 Baths | $365,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,150 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Welcome Home to the beautiful Cross Creek Neighborhood! NEW CONSTRUCTION - PRE-SALE: Melrose Floor Plan. Gorgeous modern home with a fabulous open concept plan and main-level living. When you enter the home, it is open to the office, dining room, and great room. Desired office space for anyone who is working from home or needs a designated space for online learning. Large master suite with walk-in closets and attached master bathroom with a tub and shower and double sinks. Two additional main-level bedrooms, full bath, and linen closet. Entertaining kitchen with an island and bar seating along with breakfast nook space. Separate dining room for entertaining guests along with additional powder half bath. The three-car garage will be located on the side of the home. 9' ceilings, granite countertops, soft-close kitchen cabinets, and modern finishes to round out the features of this new construction home. Similar to photos!

For open house information, contact Samantha Aaron, Keller Williams at 434-534-9113

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40mfoe_0dEhTvVb00

98-Lot Cross Creek Lane, Danville, 24540

4 Beds 4 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,703 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome Home to the beautiful Cross Creek Neighborhood! NEW CONSTRUCTION - Under Construction: Westwood Floor Plan! Gorgeous modern home with a fabulous open concept plan and main-level living. Large master suite with attached bathroom that has a tub and shower with double sinks. Two additional main-level bedrooms, full bath, and closets. Great room with fireplace with a view to the back deck/patio area. The kitchen is open to the great room and breakfast eating area. There is a powder half bath that is great for guests. The two-car garage will be facing the front of the home. 9' ceilings, granite countertops, soft-close kitchen cabinets, and modern finishes to round out the features of this new construction home. *Upgraded: This home will have a partially finished basement with an additional bedroom, full bathroom, and den space. Similar to photos!

For open house information, contact Samantha Aaron, Keller Williams at 434-534-9113

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I2BYp_0dEhTvVb00

526 Third Ave, Danville, 24540

4 Beds 2 Baths | $69,950 | Single Family Residence | 1,430 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Located in the north side of Danville minutes away from the fire department and local shopping. This charming home features 4 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. This home has a lovely covered front porch perfect for sitting or entertaining. This home has off street perking with a level back yard. Home is currently tenant occupied and tenants would like to remain if possible.

For open house information, contact DEREK DUNCAN, REALSTAR, REALTORS(r) LLC at 540-776-0606

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ogu5I_0dEhTvVb00

14 Dula Street, Danville, 24541

3 Beds 1 Bath | $84,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,290 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Cute bungalow located right in the heart of Danville. Come see this 3 bedroom 1 bath home with a spacious living s pace and master bedroom on the first floor. Beautiful front porch and private fenced in back yard perfect for relaxing in the evening. Perfect started home or investment opportunity.

For open house information, contact Jake Cox, Mark A. Dalton & Co., Inc. at 434-841-8405

