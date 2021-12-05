Check out these Vineland homes on the market

(Vineland, NJ) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Vineland. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

36 Old Stage Rd Road, Millville, 08332 3 Beds 3 Baths | $949,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,355 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Custom built beauty overlooking the federally designated "Wild and Scenic" Manumuskin River in Maurice River Township. Owner spared no expense on design features; which include a 50-year GAF Grand Slate roof with copper flashing, Atlantic White Cedar siding, a custom cedar garage door, Anderson doors and windows with the chimney, foundation and porch/deck columns wrapped in cultured granite. The interior features a 7-zone radiant floor heat system, custom cherry cabinetry, solid wood craftsman style interior doors and trim with 9' ceilings featuring 10' tray ceilings in the living area, dining area and master bedroom. The entire interior has porcelain hardwood plank flooring with slate floors in the bathrooms. The kitchen was professionally-designed with a chef in mind with a 40' range with 5 gas burners and dual ovens, complete with a pot filler. The cabinets are solid cherry with 42" wall cabinets with granite countertops. The home was efficiently built with closed-cell insulation throughout and has dozens of recessed LED lights and a 300 amp service. For the cold winter days, there is a stone-wrapped, wood-burning fireplace, capable of heating nearly the entire main floor. Stress melts away with expansive river views from the rear porch as you view your 400' of deep water riverfront. The 110' dock features electric, composite decking, a 10'x10' seating area for entertaining, a 25' aluminum ramp leading to a "T" -shaped 40'x80" EZ-Dock floating dock.

32 Cape May Ave Ave, Dorothy, 08317 4 Beds 4 Baths | $600,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,424 Square Feet | Built in 1990

LOG CABIN .. BUILT BY THE HOME OWNERS OWN HANDS.. ALL CUSTOM UPGRADES..EVERY LOG WAS CUT AND PLANED BY THE HOMEOWNER. EVERY DOORKNOB WAS PURCHASED AFTER YEARS OF SEARCHING FOR THE RIGHT ONES. THE KITCHEN IS GRANITE WITH UPGRADED APPLIANCES ... THE LIVING AND DINING ARE ALL OPEN WITH CATHEDRAL CEILINGS.. SO LOOK UP WHEN YOU WALK IN.. ITS A 4 BEDROOM WITH AN OFFICE BUT IT CAN BE CONVERTED BACK TO A BEDROOM AGAIN NP .. 3.5 BATH HOME WITH A 3 CAR OVERSIZED GARAGE AND A 2000 SQ FT COMMERCIAL SIZED GARAGE/WAREHOUSE THAT IS CLIMATE CONTROLLED AND INSULATED WITH A PELLET STOVE AND FANS. THERE IS BUILT IN SHED BEHIND THE 3 CAR GARAGE.. IN CASE YOU JUST NEED IT LOL INVISIBLE FENCING AND LRG DOG PEN STAY AND DID WE MENTION THE FINISHED BASEMENT IS JUST A MUST SEE IN PERSON TO APPRECIATE ...IN THAT BASEMENT IS A BILLIARDS ROOM (POOL TABLE STAYS) HOME COMES WITH SO MUCH STORAGE YOU WILL NEVER FILL IT ..THERE ARE TWO (2) FIREPLACES .. A WOOD BURNING IN THE BASEMENT AND A PELLET STOVE IN THE MAIN LIVING ROOM . SO HEATING THIS HOME IS NOT A PROBLEM. BUT THERE IS MORE. THERE IS SOLAR AND A WHOLE HOME GENERATOR (FOR THOSE LOVELY NJ STORMS WE HAVE) YOU WILL NEVER GO WITHOUT POWER. A NEW ROOF IN 2009 AND A NEW HOT WATER HEATER. FINALLY , 7 PARKING PADS & PAVED DRIVE WAY. (CALL FOR A TOTAL LIST OF UPGRADES) NOW IT JUST NEEDS YOU TO COME AND SEE IT , JUST SIT ON THE FRONT PORCH AND LISTEN.. LOOK AROUND.. ITS 5 ACRES OF HEAVEN... THEN WALK INTO THE HOUSE AND I WILL SEE YOU AT CLOSING.

7801 Whittier Drive, Millville, 08332 2 Beds 1 Bath | $14,000 | Manufactured Home | 892 Square Feet | Built in 1970

2 bedroom, 1 full bath mobile home that has a spacious yard. Home is complete with eat-in kitchen and living room. This is a FannieMae Home Path Property.

66 Port Elizabeth Cumberland Road, Port Elizabeth, 08348 3 Beds 1 Bath | $44,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1900

The property is Boarded so all potential buyers are asked to check with city and tax records to determine actual bedroom, bathroom counts and all details on this property listed above to their satisfaction. This is an AS-IS foreclosed/REO property. NO ACCESS Due to what the seller believes is a safety concern. Buyers’ premium paid at closing by buyer. ***Seller makes no guarantees about property’s condition, room count nor does seller guarantee accuracy whether property is on public sewer or private septic***

