Check out these homes for sale in Manhattan now

(Manhattan, KS) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Manhattan than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

4827 Plumthicket Drive, Manhattan, 66503 4 Beds 3 Baths | $369,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,956 Square Feet | Built in 2021

NEW opportunity to purchase 4 BR/3 BA, NEW construction home in the NEWLY introduced phase of Scenic Meadows, situated on a .22 acre lot w/full-finished basement & THREE CAR GARAGE on Manhattan's Westside w/ULTRA CONVENIENT location for QUICK commute to Ft. Riley. Curb appeal is striking w/stone accent exterior detail. Upscale finishes throughout, including floor-to-ceiling wood-detail w/linear electric fireplace & mantle in livingRM, vaulted ceilings, master suite w/wood accent wall (the NEWEST signature of a Drippe Home), Granite countertops, two-tone custom cabinetry, stylish lighting, champagne-gold hardware & other outstanding features that come together to create an on-trend & fully-conceptualized interior design scheme paired w/perfected floor plan created by experts from the Drippe Homes, Inc. design team. Competitive special taxes (compare to others) =saves $ monthly payment. Stainless Steel GE kitchen appliances included. Deck. Slab & custom lots available. TaxesEst. for 2021

For open house information, contact Kelvi Cunningham, ERA High Pointe Realty at 785-539-3737

2020 Parkway Drive, Manhattan, 66502 2 Beds 2 Baths | $259,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,334 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Charming and well maintained ranch on one acre lot. Centrally located near the University! Nearly new 25' x 40' impeccable shop heated and cooled with full bath & 8' x 8' store room and city water/sewer. Additional storage building with electricity, chicken coop and fenced area for pets on the grounds. Home has new roof (Sept. 21), new back patio & sidewalk and a fully finished basement (recent finishes added in last 3 yrs). Trees on the property have been professionally trimmed. Private water well on the property used only for lawn (pump replaced 4 yrs ago). Seller recently granted an easement to the city at the north end of property to bury pipe and channel runoff water. Home has hardwood floors, newer kitchen and baths, and a tremendous setting, both front & back yards.

For open house information, contact Patty Boomer, Legacy Realty of Kansas at 785-776-6485

2324 Spain Drive, Manhattan, 66502 3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,172 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Are you looking for a starter home? Zero entry, retirement or second home? Maybe you have visions of owning a cute Air B&B. This new listing fits all those needs and more. In fact, there is still time to decorate the front porch and celebrate Christmas and The New Year in this darling home! Upon entry you will see a soaring vaulted ceiling and cozy fireplace in the living room. Spacious dining area, split bedroom design with master suite on one end. Kitchen boast an abundance of cabinetry, lots of counter and pantry space. Interior has recently been painted and all new carpeting installed. Laundry/mudroom has access to backyard and garage. Enjoy the large, fenced backyard, with mature trees and patio. Easy access to the University, the Fort Riley Military Base, Tuttle Creek Lake and all things MHK. (Flood insurance is not required.) For more information or to schedule your private tour today, call/text Ricci Dillon at 785-313-0550!

For open house information, contact Ricci Dillon, ERA High Pointe Realty at 785-539-3737

3120 Wilson Drive, Manhattan, 66503 5 Beds 3 Baths | $330,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,020 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Check out this beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home on the westside! This home features a gas fireplace, large master walk in-closet, double sinks in the master bath, stunning wet bar in the basement. The lot features a wooded view from the back of this home! You also get a BONUS garage space in the back as well! Give us a call today to schedule your showing! Becca Strom - 785.477.0456.

For open house information, contact Becca Strom, Alliance Realty at 785-320-2828