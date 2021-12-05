Check out these homes for sale in Griffin now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Griffin, GA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Griffin will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

55 Magnolia Parkway, Hampton, 30228

4 Beds 3 Baths | $320,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,434 Square Feet | Built in 2018

This craftsman style home is located in a charming established community in historic downtown Hampton. This home has many custom upgrades. Main level: Kitchen, Living Rm, Dining Rm, Breakfast Rm, powder rm and Family Rm w/REAL hardwood floors. Kitchen has Quartz top, back splash, soft close doors/drawers, farmhouse sink and large island w/ breakfast bar, overlooking family room. Shiplap in breakfast and powder rooms. Upstairs: 4 bedrooms/2 baths. The owner's suite features a sitting room, walk-in closet, spa like bathroom with his/her sinks, stand alone soaking tub, tile surround shower with seamless glass door. This home is like new! HOA includes lawn maintenance. Call today to schedule a time to view.

309 Basel Way, Hampton, 30228

4 Beds 4 Baths | $483,425 | Single Family Residence | 4,697 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Crystal Lake Golf and Country Club just off I-75 is a gated 4 sides brick side entry swim and tennis community. Get the room you want with this three car garage design. Expansive island kitchen opens to keeping room, breakfast area and family room with fireplace. Entertain in the formal living and dining spaces, plus there is a dedicated home office. Must see bedroom suite offers an incredible sitting room and stunning spa-like bath.The second level offers spacious secondary bedrooms, shared bath, and a versatile loft. And you will never be too far from home with Home Is Connected.-« Your new home is built with an industry leading suite of smart home products that keep you connected with the people and place you value most. Photos used for illustrative purposes and do not depict actual home. Visit builder website for contact information.

6005 Prodigy Lane, Locust Grove, 30248

4 Beds 3 Baths | $276,990 | Single Family Residence | 4,504 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Capshaw Homes presents Grove Village a lovely GATED community. The Magnolia plan is a lovely craftsman-inspired home. The main level offers separate dining room and family room overlooking gourmet kitchen. The LVP flooring throughout main level makes this space very inviting. The Chef styled kitchen features granite countertops, large island, tile backsplash, venetian bronze faucet, undermount sink, 42in cabinets and stainless appliances. The master suite has a spacious sitting area and huge walk in closet. The spa like master bath has garden tub, dual vanities and separate shower. The secondary bedrooms have vaulted ceiling and large walk in closets. This home sits on a nice leveled homesite! We have 100% financing available and up to $7k towards closing costs with use of preferred lender. Grove Village is minutes to shopping (Tanger Outlets), restaurants, I-75 and schools. NewCapshawHomes We Build Communities NewCapshawhomes

1464 Wesley Drive, Griffin, 30224

6 Beds 3 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in 1967

This recently renovated 6 bedroom and 3 full bath home and detached 3 car garage/workshop is MOVE IN READY! This SPACIOUS home has an ample amount of room for large families and plenty of room for parking. In addition to the 3 car detached GARAGE/WORKSHOP, there is an attached 2 car carport, for parking! The workshop is measured to be 24x36 with a lean-to on one side, and has 220 voltage outlets! Located in the historic downtown golf court community this home has many NEW features. NEWLY PAINTED ROOMS and NEW BACKSPLASH! NEW FLOORS, NEW COUNTERTOPS, NEW GAS COOKTOP, NEW DISHWASHER, and a NEW WATER HEATER! There are TWO LIVING ROOMS, a formal dining room, and bar top seating in the kitchen. ROOMY mudroom and pantry! ENORMOUS BEDROOMS on the second level! These bedrooms could be theatre rooms or a man cave! LVP and tile throughout. NO CARPET! COZY sunroom out back off of the kitchen and family room. HUGE OPEN DECK off of the sunroom! TWO HVAC SYSTEMS! One HVAC system for each level of the home! 200 amp circuit breaker! THE ARCHITECTURAL ROOF IS ONLY 4 YEARS OLD! Check out the floor plan, and schedule your showing today!

