On the hunt for a home in Pottstown? These houses are on the market

(Pottstown, PA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Pottstown. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

615 Egypt Road, Phoenixville, 19460 4 Beds 3 Baths | $518,490 | Townhouse | 2,313 Square Feet | Built in None

The Crofton by D.R. Horton is a stunning new construction carriage home plan featuring 2,313- 2,877 square feet of living space 4 bedrooms, 2.5+ baths and a 2-car garage. The convenience of carriage home living meets the amenities of a single-family home with the Crofton. The main level eat-in kitchen with large pantry and modern island opens up to an airy, bright dining and living room. The upper level features 4 bedrooms, all with generous closet space, a hall bath, upstairs laundry, and spacious owners suite that highlights a large walk-in closet and owners bath with double vanity. *Finished Basement Option Available with Select Homesites.

For open house information, contact Online Sales Consultant D.R. Horton - Eastern PA

13 Hummingbird Lane, Phoenixville, 19460 4 Beds 3 Baths | $568,715 | Townhouse | 2,313 Square Feet | Built in None

745 S Hanover Street, Pottstown, 19465 5 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,808 Square Feet | Built in None

Currently a chiropractic office. Zoning allows a variety of possibilities. Please note there is no kitchen on main floor. Lower level has separate entrance, kitchen, bath, bedrooms and living room. Open field in rear owned and maintained by Norco Fire Company. Great commute location with easy access to Rt 724, Rt 100 and Rt 422. Close to Wawa and Coventry Mall for shopping convenience.

For open house information, contact Geraldine Greenwood, Collegeville at 610-489-7700

17 Hummingbird Lane, Phoenixville, 19460 4 Beds 3 Baths | $600,215 | Townhouse | 2,313 Square Feet | Built in None

