Check out these homes on the Lufkin market now

(Lufkin, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Lufkin. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

916 Johnny Grimes Road, Lufkin, 75901 3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,256 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Charming updated 3 bed 2 bath on 7+ beautiful acres, the perfect place to unwind at the end of the day and watch the sunset. Very secluded making it a Hunter's paradise comes with deer stand already installed and 3 hunting lanes. Seller will give $2,000.00 concession towards privacy fence.

1208 Harmony Hill, Lufkin, 75901 3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,976 Square Feet | Built in 1962

FAMILY READY & AFFORDABLE CHARMER! You'll love this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath traditional on 1.49 acres located close to all the shopping and restaurants Lufkin has to offer! Beautiful wood flooring! Huge living room perfect for entertaining! Super nice kitchen with cabinets galore and double oven! Large master bedroom with huge dressing room/closet and a master bath to pamper you! Large laundry room with plenty of cabinets. Spacious additional bedrooms and much more! You better hurry or you'll miss out on a great home at a great price!

3 Lakewood Court, Lufkin, 75901 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,921 | Single Family Residence | 2,036 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Beautifully updated home in Crown Colony! This home is located on a cul-de-sac street and features an updated kitchen with new paint, granite countertops, new fixtures and cabinetry. It has 3 large bedrooms and an office. The family room features a gas fireplace and a built in wet-bar. You'll love the tall ceilings and abundance of windows that make the home feel open and airy.

271 Creekwood Dr, Huntington, 75949 3 Beds 2 Baths | $264,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,858 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Beautiful 3/2 home on .582 acre in highly coveted Creekwood Subdivision in Huntington. This home features a beautiful barnwood wall in the dining room with a large kitchen and open concept for all of your entertaining. Spacious fenced in back yard with a fire pit for those cool nights. Less than 15 minutes from Big Sam Rayburn, 25 min to Angelina River and thousands of acres of National Forest! Schedule your private showing today!

