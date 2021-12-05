Take a look at these homes for sale in Florence

(Florence, AL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Florence. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

753 E Lakeside Dr, Florence, 35630 4 Beds 3 Baths | $700,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,196 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Come see the best view in town! Gorgeous sunsets! 205 feet on the Tennessee River (Wilson Lake). This home has crown molding, hardwoods on most of main level and ceramic tile in basement. Oak cabinets in kitchen. Many updates in 2018 including new HVAC unit, Pella windows and doors, plumbing and electrical including new breaker box. New stove in basement. There are 2 gas hook ups in home for gas wall heat if desired. Can lights in basement. This home is 5 minutes from restaurants and shopping and 3 miles from the new hospital. Highest utility bill was in a winter month and was $135.00. Very well insulated.

For open house information, contact Karen Davis, LAKE HOMES REALTY WA at 205-985-2991

1810 Co Rd 144, Killen, 35645 3 Beds 1 Bath | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,770 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Limestone 3 bedroom, 1 bath home that needs some updating. 2 wells on the property and public water, septic tank. Double attached garage. Property is being sold AS-IS. Home sits on 1.75 acres that must be surveyed out of 71 acre original tract.

For open house information, contact Shane Kilby, BRICKDRIVEN REALTY at 256-766-0000

105 Hunters Ln, Florence, 35633 6 Beds 6 Baths | $647,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,301 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Custom built home in Robbins Ridge ... Features 7 Bedrooms and 5.5 baths ... Smooth ceilings, lots of molding and towering ceiling heights .. 3 bedrooms on main level ... Laundry on both Main and upper level ... Insulated Energy Star Quality Casement double pane windows ... 3-car attached garage and 2-car detached garage/workshop. Roof installed 2011 ... 3 HVAC-new units to be installed when sold-same quality as existing. Private setting in a cul-de-sac on 3 acres. Seller has 200 yards of carpet on order or will allow $3,000 for another product. plantation shutters ... Septic Tank is located on right side of the back yard close to the house.

For open house information, contact Shirley Neese, NEESE REAL ESTATE at 256-767-7000

207 Indian Springs Dr, Florence, 35634 4 Beds 4 Baths | $499,800 | Single Family Residence | 3,756 Square Feet | Built in 1987

A timeless colonial home w/modern updates located in highly desired Indian Springs. You get the feel of tranquil scenic living in the city limits of Florence. This home has a master suite on both levels as well as 2 additional bedrooms and baths on the 2nd floor. Tons of space for entertaining inside and out. The large, gorgeous sunroom looks out to the in ground pool and has gas log fireplace as well as a small unit for heating and cooling. So many features inside and out of home. Schedule your tour today before its gone!

For open house information, contact Steve Shelton, REMAX TRI STATE at 256-810-4786