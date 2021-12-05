Take a look at these homes on the market in La Crosse

(La Crosse, WI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in La Crosse. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

212 N Main St, Stoddard, 54658 4 Beds 1 Bath | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,216 Square Feet | Built in 1933

PRICE ADJUSTMENT!! HOME IS MOVE IN READY & WELL KEPT. 4 bedroom home in Stoddard has a large yard stretching from street to street, fruiting pears trees, large detached garage and nice storage shed. The newer 2.5 car garage has plenty of space for a shop area after parking your vehicles. The home contains some etched widows, beautiful Victorian style stained wood along with original wood flooring and unique custom wood cabinetry. This would be a great home to put a little TLC in and watch it shine! It's In a great location 10 minutes south of La Crosse, walking distance to school, park and the Mississippi River! Please call me today for a viewing; it's priced to sell quickly!

1118 Monroe St, Onalaska, 54650 3 Beds 3 Baths | $274,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,565 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Move right into this renovated 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home in the heart of Onalaska. Enjoy your main floor master suite with walk-in closet, updated master bath with dual vanity. Hardwood floors throughout. Beautiful kitchen with hickory cabinetry, newer appliances. Convenient mudroom for storage that leads out to your large, fenced backyard. Finished lower level with egress window. Plenty of storage. Newly built 2.5 car garage for all your extras. Close to schools, shopping and parks.

415 6Th St N, La Crosse, 54601 1 Bed 2 Baths | $239,000 | Condominium | 1,215 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Welcome Home! This Modern two story condo is sure to give you the wow factor. Open concept Kitchen and living room. Large windows that let in tons of natural light and a private balcony give you amazing views of Grandads Bluff. Kitchen features quartz counter tops with stainless steel appliances and a large island facing into the living room. Main level has a half bath and a Den/Office. Upper Level features Master Suite with Walk in Closet and In unit laundry. Shared fitness room rooftop ,basketball court and community room are a bonus! This Condo wont last long!

25458 County Highway Y, Rockland, 54653 3 Beds 2 Baths | $374,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,284 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Once in a lifetime country setting with a well built, well cared for ranch! Prime location offering peaceful country solitude but also with quick connections to Cashton, Sparta, I-90, Onalaska & La Crosse. Property includes 3.44 acre lot with mature trees & tremendous ridge top views! Plenty of room for gardening, recreation, & all your animals. The home has an oversized 2 car attached insulated garage, large back deck, a huge finished basement with a 5x19 poured concrete fruit cellar & storage/mudroom area with stair access to garage. The back section of the land allows for a 2nd home to be built upon it & already has a 2nd garage, granary & tobacco shed offering flexibility for either storage or animals. For those that desire the country, this is the place you have been waiting for!

