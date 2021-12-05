Brunswick-curious? These homes are on the market

(Brunswick, GA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Brunswick. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

460 Moss Creek Lane, Brunswick, 31520 2 Beds 2 Baths | $166,900 | Condominium | 1,088 Square Feet | Built in 2005

2 bedroom condo in beautiful Moss Creek subdivision. Very well maintained. Large bedrooms with walk-in closets. Private rear patio with large, secure storage area. New stainless appliances. Front Room Area Newly Painted. New Air Conditioner 2020. Ceramic Tile Floors Throughout; 18" except in bathroom. Convenient assigned parking and guest spots.

170 Belmont Circle, Brunswick, 31525 4 Beds 3 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,223 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Brand new construction in a gated community with great amenities including a resort style swimming pool. This 2223 sq ft home features 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. Nice spacious kitchen with island. LVP flooring throughout. Quartz countertops. Tile in baths. All stainless steel appliances including fridge. Will be complete in January.

108 Crestview Cove, Brunswick, 31525 3 Beds 3 Baths | $419,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,744 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Looking for that Extra Garage Space......Salt Water Pool w/ Potential Pool House & Half Bath.....Located on a Lake & Cul-de-Sac......Brick Home.......Conveniently located to restaraunts, airport, schools, shopping, etc. Claim this unique opportunity before it's too late. This well-maintained home sits on over half an acre and offers plenty of privacy. The Primary Suite is oversized and has a private exit to screened porch/pool area. Two guest bedrooms are situated on the opposite side of the home. A large bonus room is on the upper level and there is room to add closet/bath. The home hosts a 2 car garage and there is another garage that is separate. The detached 2 car garage features a 1/2 bath accessible to the inground pool and also has a separate bonus room area above along with storage. Built in Speakers and a Patio are also perks of the detached garage area. NO Flood Zone and Shingles are 30 yr Timberline. Current Home Warranty is transferable.

406 Yacht Club Drive, St Simons Island, 31522 5 Beds 4 Baths | $1,560,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,118 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful Yacht Club New Construction, 5 BR, 4 BA with a pool and a dock slip. This home has 10' ceilings, 8' doors, a large open great room with fireplace, chef's kitchen with island, quartz & marble countertops, a fabulous Thermador kitchen package, master on main, hardwoods, Pool and Pool house with bath and summer kitchen, and more. A Ben Clarke custom Yacht Club cottage, delivering November 2021.

