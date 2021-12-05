Take a look at these homes on the East Lansing market now

(East Lansing, MI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in East Lansing. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

3227 Tenny Street, Lansing, 48910 2 Beds 1 Bath | $84,900 | Single Family Residence | 669 Square Feet | Built in 1940

WELCOME HOME TO 3227 TENNY ST! THIS HOME HAS BEEN FRESHENED UP AND IS MOVE-IN-READY AND WAITING FOR A NEW OWNER! IT FEATURES A LARGE KITCHEN, 1ST FL. LAUNDRY, 2 BEDROOMS, SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM, REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS, A HUGE PULL DOWN ATTIC THAT COULD BE FINISHED, FRONT AND REAR DECKS/PORCHES, A PARTIALLY FENCED YARD, 1 CAR GARAGE WITH BONUS STORAGE SPACE AND AN ADDITIONAL SHED FOR BONUS STORAGE! CRAWL SPACE HAS VISQUEEN SHEETING FOR MOISTURE CONTROL! TO TOP IT ALL OFF IT IS LOCATED IN THE VERY DESIRABLE HALF ACRE COMMUNITY! OWN FOR LESS THAN RENTING TODAY!

4320 Ringneck Lane, Holt, 48842 3 Beds 3 Baths | $307,580 | Single Family Residence | 1,870 Square Feet | Built in 2021

his great CVE home is coming soon. Will have 3 bedrooms plus an office. 2.5 baths, island kitchen, full basement, 2 car garage, open plan, 2 x 6 construction, stainless steel appliances, and so much more. Call today for full details on planned selections and upgrades. THis home wont last...they never do!! *photos are of a previously built home and may depict upgrades*

4726 Alpha Street, Lansing, 48910 3 Beds 1 Bath | $109,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,388 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Price Drop!!! Don't miss this great opportunity. The cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is waiting for you to call it home. Come and enjoy a nice evening on the patio in this oversized fenced yard. Finished basement for entertaining. This home also features hardwood floors, 1 car attached garage, large windows and lots of storage. Hurry before it is gone!!

3210 Kari Circle, Dewitt, 48820 4 Beds 3 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,108 Square Feet | Built in 2004

This gorgeous home is located in the desirable subdivision of Springbrook Hills East and has been completely renovated ... This property has 2,650 sq ft, with 4 bed 2.5 bath and features an open floor plan with spacious room for a growing family. As you walk through the front door, you are greeted by a large formal room and living area that has an open view to the dining area. The kitchen, the bath rooms, and laundry room all have amazing white quartz countertops. The second floor features a perfect Jack and Jill bath with a double vanity sink for the kids, a spacious hallway / mini loft, and 3 bedrooms including the master suite. The basement is partially finished and features 1 bedroom and 2 flex rooms. In addition, the furnace and central air units has both been updated. Last but not least this home sits on a large corner lot the size of almost a 1/2 acre.

