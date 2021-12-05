Check out these homes on the Fairbanks market now

(Fairbanks, AK) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Fairbanks than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

700 Lathrop Street, Fairbanks, 99701 3 Beds 1 Bath | $89,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Charming log home with an addition. Priced to sell, with a low tax burden. Within walking distance to Denali elementary school and Noel Wein library and bowling alley. Beautiful insulated shed, with a fenced backyard. A very livable home in town at a price that is unheard of, at this price sellers will do no repairs, buyer to retain right and duty of inspection. This property will not go VA or FHA. Would go conventional financing or rehab loan.

For open house information, contact Kelly Paschall, REMAX ASSOCIATES at 907-452-6387

102 B Street, Fairbanks, 99701 2 Beds 1 Bath | $1,500 | Condominium | 775 Square Feet | Built in 1975

You don't want to miss this completely renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit located in Fairbanks. This apartment features new flooring, paint, appliances, countertops, cabinets, etc! Conveniently located in the heart of Fairbanks close to schools, shopping, bus stops and Ft Wainwright main gate. W/D included! Sorry no pets. Please view the video tour with the link below before calling our office for an in person viewing! ***PHOTOS & VIDEO ARE OF SIMILAR UNIT*** https://youtu.be/1zpeBjucINg

For open house information, contact Caitlin Causey, NextHome Arctic Sun at 907-456-4653

1230/1232 Mccarty Avenue, Fairbanks, 99701 4 Beds 2 Baths | $90,000 | Duplex | 1,900 Square Feet | Built in 1951

INVESTOR OPPORTUNITY! Drive around this neighborhood and see the transformation happening and you will know this is a property worth investing some sweat equity in! Or live in one side and while you flip the other side this summer. Each unit is two bedrooms and one bath. This property is completely fenced in for kids or pets. It has great front parking so you don't have to trek far in the winter months. Conveniently located near many amenities. If you have been looking for a reno property for the summer, look no further here it is. The left side demo has been started and is looking for someone to finish the work. All sheds and storage structures on back of property convey with property. This property is being sold AS IS, so pick it up quick at this price! Owner has someone living on premise in right side to watch over property during sale, may be present during tours.

For open house information, contact JAMIE NAPOLSKI, NEXTHOME ARCTIC SUN at 907-456-4653

37 Glacier Avenue, Fairbanks, 99701 1 Bed 1 Bath | $64,900 | Condominium | 557 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Great location and well-kept building for this condo and only $250/month HOA dues. There is a coin-op laundry on site. Plenty of parking with power plug ins. There is a brand new refrigerator in the kitchen and some fresh paint on the walls. A full bathroom, extra closet storage, and a walk-in closet in the bedroom. Hard to beat the value on this one. Look no further, you found your perfect intown condo.

For open house information, contact STACY HARVILL, MADDEN REAL ESTATE WITH KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY at 907-452-3000