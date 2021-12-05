ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairbanks, AK

Check out these homes on the Fairbanks market now

Fairbanks Bulletin
Fairbanks Bulletin
 5 days ago

(Fairbanks, AK) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Fairbanks than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aiHFR_0dEhTk2q00

700 Lathrop Street, Fairbanks, 99701

3 Beds 1 Bath | $89,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Charming log home with an addition. Priced to sell, with a low tax burden. Within walking distance to Denali elementary school and Noel Wein library and bowling alley. Beautiful insulated shed, with a fenced backyard. A very livable home in town at a price that is unheard of, at this price sellers will do no repairs, buyer to retain right and duty of inspection. This property will not go VA or FHA. Would go conventional financing or rehab loan.

For open house information, contact Kelly Paschall, REMAX ASSOCIATES at 907-452-6387

Copyright © 2021 Greater Fairbanks Board-Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GFBRAK-147958)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rsV1K_0dEhTk2q00

102 B Street, Fairbanks, 99701

2 Beds 1 Bath | $1,500 | Condominium | 775 Square Feet | Built in 1975

You don't want to miss this completely renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit located in Fairbanks. This apartment features new flooring, paint, appliances, countertops, cabinets, etc! Conveniently located in the heart of Fairbanks close to schools, shopping, bus stops and Ft Wainwright main gate. W/D included! Sorry no pets. Please view the video tour with the link below before calling our office for an in person viewing! ***PHOTOS & VIDEO ARE OF SIMILAR UNIT*** https://youtu.be/1zpeBjucINg

For open house information, contact Caitlin Causey, NextHome Arctic Sun at 907-456-4653

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-191988)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RBVM8_0dEhTk2q00

1230/1232 Mccarty Avenue, Fairbanks, 99701

4 Beds 2 Baths | $90,000 | Duplex | 1,900 Square Feet | Built in 1951

INVESTOR OPPORTUNITY! Drive around this neighborhood and see the transformation happening and you will know this is a property worth investing some sweat equity in! Or live in one side and while you flip the other side this summer. Each unit is two bedrooms and one bath. This property is completely fenced in for kids or pets. It has great front parking so you don't have to trek far in the winter months. Conveniently located near many amenities. If you have been looking for a reno property for the summer, look no further here it is. The left side demo has been started and is looking for someone to finish the work. All sheds and storage structures on back of property convey with property. This property is being sold AS IS, so pick it up quick at this price! Owner has someone living on premise in right side to watch over property during sale, may be present during tours.

For open house information, contact JAMIE NAPOLSKI, NEXTHOME ARCTIC SUN at 907-456-4653

Copyright © 2021 Greater Fairbanks Board-Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GFBRAK-148768)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KNokR_0dEhTk2q00

37 Glacier Avenue, Fairbanks, 99701

1 Bed 1 Bath | $64,900 | Condominium | 557 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Great location and well-kept building for this condo and only $250/month HOA dues. There is a coin-op laundry on site. Plenty of parking with power plug ins. There is a brand new refrigerator in the kitchen and some fresh paint on the walls. A full bathroom, extra closet storage, and a walk-in closet in the bedroom. Hard to beat the value on this one. Look no further, you found your perfect intown condo.

For open house information, contact STACY HARVILL, MADDEN REAL ESTATE WITH KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY at 907-452-3000

Copyright © 2021 Greater Fairbanks Board-Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GFBRAK-148568)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wainwright, AK
Local
Alaska Business
Alaska State
Alaska Real Estate
Fairbanks, AK
Real Estate
City
Fairbanks, AK
Fairbanks, AK
Business
Fox News

Monkees singer Michael Nesmith dead at 78: 'I've lost a dear friend and partner'

Michael Nesmith, a singer/guitarist for the Monkees, has died. He was 78. "I’m heartbroken," bandmate Micky Dolenz told Fox News in a statement. "I’ve lost a dear friend and partner. I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez. All my love, Mick."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas dies at 33

Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, a Super Bowl winner and one of the franchise’s most prolific pass catchers, was found dead at his Georgia home on Thursday night, police said. He was 33 and foul play was not suspected. “I can confirm that Demaryius Thomas was found...
NFL
Fairbanks Bulletin

Fairbanks Bulletin

Fairbanks, AK
161
Followers
313
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fairbanks Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy