ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cookeville, TN

Check out these homes for sale in Cookeville now

Cookeville Daily
Cookeville Daily
 5 days ago

(Cookeville, TN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Cookeville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V1blo_0dEhTiHO00

222 Greystone Way, Cookeville, 38501

5 Beds 4 Baths | $538,085 | Single Family Residence | 3,257 Square Feet | Built in None

Pictures, photographs, colors, features, and sizes are for illustration purposes only and will vary from the homes as built.

For open house information, contact Brooke Sikorski D.R. Horton - Nashville

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-59077-590-59077-590770000-0005)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zbMYu_0dEhTiHO00

1936 Pembrooke Pine Lane, Cookeville, 38506

3 Beds 2 Baths | $309,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful new construction featuring spacious bedrooms, walk-in closet‘s and a large open floor plan. 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, Spacious kitchen with large center island perfect for entertaining. White shaker cabinets, granite counters, 12x16 covered deck, 2 car garage. Trane HVAC unit. This one is a must see!

For open house information, contact Kelly Morgan, The Realty Firm at 931-520-7750

Copyright © 2021 Upper Cumberland Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-UCARTN-207206)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lw3XT_0dEhTiHO00

4715 Bob Gentry, Cookeville, 38501

5 Beds 5 Baths | $849,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,888 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Luxurious Colonial Estate on 2.3 acres! The quality put into this custom built and exquisite 5 bdrm/4 1/2 bath is unsurpassed! Large living room with a wood burning fireplace with a gas starter, built in surround sound system and two patio doors that take you out to a large covered patio. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and gas range/oven and quartz counter tops. Home has a second staircase off of kitchen that goes to upstairs as well! Vaulted main level owners suite has large bathroom with two walk in closets, separate vanities, built in tub and walk in shower. 4 bdrms upstairs with 2 baths, another laundry room, and bonus room. Partially finished basement with office, full bath and 1971 sq ft unfinished space with 38x6 safe room and additional two car garage! One mile to I 40 and convenient to everything Cookeville has to offer!

For open house information, contact Mark Brady, Highlands Elite Real Estate LLC at 931-400-8820

Copyright © 2021 Upper Cumberland Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-UCARTN-207396)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05VZtd_0dEhTiHO00

320 Avery Place, Cookeville, 38501

6 Beds 4 Baths | $879,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,053 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Rare opportunity to live in the prestigious Avery Place subdivision, a gated community in the heart of Cookeville. This executive brick estate has an excellent floorplan with over 4000 ft. There are 6 bedrooms (three on the main level), 3.5 baths, all high-end amenities, three car garage, and irrigation system. With spacious rooms, multiple living areas, fantastic storage, sweeping ceilings, and gorgeous custom trim work throughout, this home has everything the discerning buyer would want!

For open house information, contact Amber Flynn-Jared, The Realty Firm #2 at 931-510-3716

Copyright © 2021 Upper Cumberland Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-UCARTN-207225)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Cookeville, TN
Business
City
Cookeville, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Real Estate
City
Nashville, TN
Fox News

Monkees singer Michael Nesmith dead at 78: 'I've lost a dear friend and partner'

Michael Nesmith, a singer/guitarist for the Monkees, has died. He was 78. "I’m heartbroken," bandmate Micky Dolenz told Fox News in a statement. "I’ve lost a dear friend and partner. I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez. All my love, Mick."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irrigation System#The Realty Firm#Avery
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas dies at 33

Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, a Super Bowl winner and one of the franchise’s most prolific pass catchers, was found dead at his Georgia home on Thursday night, police said. He was 33 and foul play was not suspected. “I can confirm that Demaryius Thomas was found...
NFL
Cookeville Daily

Cookeville Daily

Cookeville, TN
311
Followers
324
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cookeville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy