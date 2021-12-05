Check out these homes for sale in Cookeville now

(Cookeville, TN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Cookeville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

222 Greystone Way, Cookeville, 38501 5 Beds 4 Baths | $538,085 | Single Family Residence | 3,257 Square Feet | Built in None

For open house information, contact Brooke Sikorski D.R. Horton - Nashville

1936 Pembrooke Pine Lane, Cookeville, 38506 3 Beds 2 Baths | $309,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful new construction featuring spacious bedrooms, walk-in closet‘s and a large open floor plan. 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, Spacious kitchen with large center island perfect for entertaining. White shaker cabinets, granite counters, 12x16 covered deck, 2 car garage. Trane HVAC unit. This one is a must see!

For open house information, contact Kelly Morgan, The Realty Firm at 931-520-7750

4715 Bob Gentry, Cookeville, 38501 5 Beds 5 Baths | $849,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,888 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Luxurious Colonial Estate on 2.3 acres! The quality put into this custom built and exquisite 5 bdrm/4 1/2 bath is unsurpassed! Large living room with a wood burning fireplace with a gas starter, built in surround sound system and two patio doors that take you out to a large covered patio. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and gas range/oven and quartz counter tops. Home has a second staircase off of kitchen that goes to upstairs as well! Vaulted main level owners suite has large bathroom with two walk in closets, separate vanities, built in tub and walk in shower. 4 bdrms upstairs with 2 baths, another laundry room, and bonus room. Partially finished basement with office, full bath and 1971 sq ft unfinished space with 38x6 safe room and additional two car garage! One mile to I 40 and convenient to everything Cookeville has to offer!

For open house information, contact Mark Brady, Highlands Elite Real Estate LLC at 931-400-8820

320 Avery Place, Cookeville, 38501 6 Beds 4 Baths | $879,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,053 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Rare opportunity to live in the prestigious Avery Place subdivision, a gated community in the heart of Cookeville. This executive brick estate has an excellent floorplan with over 4000 ft. There are 6 bedrooms (three on the main level), 3.5 baths, all high-end amenities, three car garage, and irrigation system. With spacious rooms, multiple living areas, fantastic storage, sweeping ceilings, and gorgeous custom trim work throughout, this home has everything the discerning buyer would want!

For open house information, contact Amber Flynn-Jared, The Realty Firm #2 at 931-510-3716