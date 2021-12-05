Top homes for sale in Meridian

(Meridian, MS) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Meridian. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

2616 Russell Mt Gilead Road, Meridian, 39301 2 Beds 2 Baths | $90,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,710 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Brick home in Southeast School Dsitrict onn over an acre lot, with over 1700 Sq ft of living area. Just a few minutes off of the interstate, giving quick access to Meridian and West Alabama. 2 bedroom, 2 bath. Home has fenced area behind home for pets.

For open house information, contact MIKE HEATH, CENTURY 21 Howell Realty, Inc. at 601-483-2121

1708 34Th Avenue, Meridian, 39301 3 Beds 1 Bath | $29,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Excellent Rental or first time home buyer.

For open house information, contact Lori Poole, WINSTEAD REALTY at 601-483-4563

1405 Beech Street, Meridian, 39301 3 Beds 3 Baths | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,055 Square Feet | Built in 1960

3 bedroom / 2.5 bath home conveniently located near town. Spacious bedrooms, screened in porch, living-room, and den. All windows have been replaced within the last 5 years. Call to schedule your appointment today!

For open house information, contact Danielle Bankston, WINSTEAD REALTY at 601-483-4563

147 County Rd 482, Meridian, 39301 3 Beds 2 Baths | $115,000 | Mobile Home | 1,908 Square Feet | Built in 1998

3 Bed/2 Bath home in Enterprise School District conveniently located just off HWY 45N between Meridian and Quitman. The roof is only 2 years old. The mobile home is blocked and strapped in place and has permanent porches on front and back as well as a sunroom that was added after placement. There is also a permanent structure on the property that could serve as a shop or ''man-cave'' which is already wired for power. The mobile home is in overall great condition but will not qualify for FHA/USDA/VA due to it being older than 20 years old.

For open house information, contact Lance Law, Crye Leike Signature One Realty LLC at 601-336-6941