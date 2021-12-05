ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Check out these Portland homes on the market

Portland Post
Portland Post
 5 days ago

(Portland, ME) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Portland. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yhGXF_0dEhTgVw00

16 Great Falls Road, Gorham, 04038

3 Beds 2 Baths | $499,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,100 Square Feet | Built in 2018

This move in ready home is waiting to be your new home. This home is immaculate and features upgrades like heat pumps and a wired generator. You will love the hard wood and tile flooring, upgraded fixtures, privacy fencing, and too many other features to list. Sit on your deck and over look the pond. You will love this home. First showings at the open house on Sunday 11/21 from 1-3 This home is pre-inspected and the inspections will be supplied to interested parties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WrGj7_0dEhTgVw00

9 Hawkes Street, Westbrook, 04092

3 Beds 2 Baths | $392,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Great opportunity to own a Ranch Style Home. This one floor living home boast of 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths with 2 Car Garage. Full Unfinished basement can be redone for extra room. Hardwood Flooring throughout. Walking distance to the downtown and Rock Row. Closes to bus line, Turnpikes and all the amenities for daily living.. Don't miss out on this one. Open House Sunday 11/14/2020 11:00-1:00.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01abxe_0dEhTgVw00

15 Peavey Avenue, Windham, 04062

3 Beds 1 Bath | $259,000 | Single Family Residence | 864 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Great Windham neighborhood close to North Windham shopping, and amenitiies, Comfortable 3 BR ranch with a one car garage,Pretty garden beds. Just needs a few finishing touches!

