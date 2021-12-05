Take a look at these homes on the market in State College

(State College, PA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in State College. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

162 Gregg Station Road, Centre Hall, 16828 3 Beds 3 Baths | $439,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,137 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Find peace and tranquility in the rolling hills of Penns Valley just minutes from State College. This exceptionally well maintained home features newly updated baths, an open eat in kitchen and expansive great room with vaulted ceilings all on 3 sprawling acres. Newer wood flooring throughout and in 2021 a new water holding tank, water softener, and keyless garage opener were installed and deck was refinished.

3181 Rocky Lane, Petersburg, 16669 1 Bed 0 Bath | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,386 Square Feet | Built in None

Want to get off the grid! Want privacy! This is the must see property. Nice log cabin sitting on 40 acres, surrounded by a hunting club, provides opportunities for hunting, wildlife watching or hiking, This land is an outdoorsman's paradise. Walking distance to Rothrock State Forest, Whipple Dam, Alan Seegar Natural Area, Bear Meadow's Natural Area, Penn State's Stone Valley Recreation area and more. The potential exists to add utilities for those that want a more conventional cabin experience.

608 Fawn Valley Road, State College, 16803 3 Beds 2 Baths | $345,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,662 Square Feet | Built in 2021

UNDER CONSTRUCTION - PROJECTED SETTLEMENT NOV/DEC 2021. Beautiful Abbey floor plan , all one floor. The open layout makes everything feel accessible: the eat-in kitchen, large family room, all three bedrooms and both baths. The owner's suite has a large walk-in closet.

171 Apple View Drive, State College, 16801 4 Beds 4 Baths | $534,299 | Single Family Residence | 2,455 Square Feet | Built in 2021

1st floor features owner’s suite w/walk-in closet, kitchen, island, dining & family rooms, foyer w/cathedral ceiling, powder rm, & 2 car garage. Opt: 3 front porch options, bay window, sunroom, deck, garage side door, and 1st floor laundry. 2nd floor- 3 layouts include 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, opt laundry, and lots of closet space. Add over 800’ of conditioned living space in the basement with bath, 2 windows and egress window. Optional walk-out basement or steps available on most lots.

