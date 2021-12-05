Take a look at these homes on the Lebanon market now

(Lebanon, PA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lebanon will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

101 East Valley Road, Denver, 17517 4 Beds 3 Baths | $417,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,244 Square Feet | Built in None

A welcoming, well-planned family home offering 4 bedrooms and a spacious owner's suite with a private bath, double bowl vanity, and oversized closet.. The 2-car garage includes a separate mudroom entry with optional built-in lockers. On the first floor, the great room is the perfect place to gather as a family, with an optional gas fireplace, and open views of the kitchen and dining room. The kitchen includes a breakfast bar for convenient eat-in seating, and the adjoining dining room provides sliding glass door access to the back yard patio. The flex space room can serve a variety of purposes, such as a study or a formal living room. Convenient 2nd floor laundry area.

Coach Drive, Stevens, 17578 2 Beds 2 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,840 Square Feet | Built in None

Ideal first-floor living with private owner's suite tucked away in its own corner of the home.. With over 1,800 square feet, 2 bedrooms, and 2 full baths, plus open living areas, this is a perfect home for entertaining guests. The kitchen is open to a spacious family room and the sunny dining area. Off of the 2-car garage is a convenient mudroom entry.

142 Ginger Court, Lebanon, 17046 2 Beds 2 Baths | $376,100 | Single Family Residence | 1,672 Square Feet | Built in None

This one-story home features 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths with optional flex space to be used for either a study or a third bedroom.. The kitchen is oversized, offering plenty of counter space and storage. The open floor plan includes a great room with an optional fireplace and a dining room, both of which are open to the kitchen. The private owners suite features a bedroom with optional tray ceiling, an oversized closet, and a private bathroom conveniently located adjacent to the laundry room.

908 Briar Rose Ave, Lebanon, 17046 2 Beds 2 Baths | $321,600 | Single Family Residence | 1,493 Square Feet | Built in None

Convenient single-story living with the option to include a storage area on the second floor.. The kitchen, family room, and dining room are the central point of the home, and share open spaces and plenty of windows for lots of natural light. The owners suite is situated down its own hallway and includes an expansive closet and private bath.

