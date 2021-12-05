Sanford-curious? These homes are on the market

(Sanford, NC) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Sanford. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

7811 Villanow Drive, Sanford, 27332 4 Beds 3 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,082 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Stately all-brick custom home on nearly 2 acres. Meticulously maintained home has oak hardwoods throughout 1st level, new carpet on second level except bonus. Updated kitchen with great flow for entertaining. Fabulous 1st level study and formal areas. Master bedroom with large ensuite features garden tub and sep shower, dbl vanities and walk-in closet. Bonus room is perfect rec room has mini-fridge and sink. Enjoy the mature landscaping and privacy along with community amenities and lake privileges.

101 Rosemont Lane, Sanford, 27330 3 Beds 3 Baths | $435,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,219 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Meticulously maintained, one-level home with high-end finishes and luxuries. Enjoy covered front and back porch, large paver patio perfect for entertaining. Site-finished hardwoods, Pella windows and doors, custom blinds, gorgeous quartz counters, soft-close cabinets and drawers, irrigation and whole house generator all are here for you. Smart layout with large family room and dining room. Spa-like master suite with huge master step-in shower. All exterior landscaping maintained by HOA.

219 Beale Drive, Broadway, 27330 4 Beds 3 Baths | $415,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,887 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Get in on this new construction from the ground up! Enjoy the freedom of making your own choices in your new home! Located in the peaceful community of Broadway, convenient to Sanford, Lillington and Fort Bragg

76 Deer View, Sanford, 27332 4 Beds 2 Baths | $218,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in 2021

NEW CONSTRUCTION at its finest! This 4 bedroom/2 full bath home has many upgrades, kitchen with upgraded granite countertops. Open floorplan greets you as you walk through the front door. Centrally located to Lillington, Ft. Bragg & Raleigh. Close to shopping & dining. Don't delay. Let this be your Home Sweet Home.

