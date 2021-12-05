Harrisonburg-curious? These homes are on the market

(Harrisonburg, VA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Harrisonburg will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

5 Field Ct, Bridgewater, 22812 3 Beds 3 Baths | $274,900 | Single Family Attached | 1,594 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Welcome home to Bridgewater's newest subdivision! These modern-farmhouse style townhomes are sure to WOW you! Upon entry you are greeted by flowing LVT floors, and a convenient cubby storage system. Continue through the main level to the open-concept great room. The kitchen features shaker-style cabinets, a large island w/granite countertops and pantry. This floorplan features a single car garage. The upstairs master suite features a spacious master bath w/tiled shower, and huge walk-in closet. Upstairs features 2 additional bedrooms and full bath w/double vanity. The backyard features a private patio. All of this conveniently located w/easy access to i81, Route 11, and all that Bridgewater offers. Call for options today! Owner/Broker.

For open house information, contact Brad Cohen, Harman Realty Inc at 540-432-6552

2407 Hopkins Dr, Mcgaheysville, 22840 4 Beds 4 Baths | $379,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,383 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Two story home great lot,nice back yard, in the Village Resort. Offering 4 bedroom, 2 full baths along with 2 1/2 baths and over 2450 sq ft above grade. There is a screened in porch, a two (2) car garage and a finished heated basement with 925 sq ft . The roof was replaced in October 2021 by Weaver Construction and comes with a full warranty. Please note that this home is tenant occupied and will require notice to show. The current tenant's lease is through June of 2022. The tenant is willing to sign a new lease with the new owner, at a higher rent rate, if they extend the lease through June 2023. FACE MASK ARE REQUIRED BY ALL PARTIES ENTERING THE HOUSE

For open house information, contact Gary Mitchell, Massanutten Realty at 540-289-6335

1342 Palomino Trl, Rockingham, 22801 3 Beds 3 Baths | $285,400 | Single Family Attached | 1,736 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Welcome to Phase 2 of The Townes at Congers Creek! These brand new, upscale townhomes are located off Boyers Road, just minutes from Sentara RMH Medical Center, in the Cub Run Elementary school district. These beautiful townhouses will feature a large living room with plenty of natural light, an eat-in kitchen with a large island, Shaker Style cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a single car garage. Enjoy nine foot ceilings on the main level, a primary suite with walk-in closet, and an unfinished bonus room behind the garage that also includes a roughed in bathroom - perfect for a home office! Lot 9 is an interior townhouse with a single car garage and in ground bonus room. Don't miss Phase 1 community amenities including a pavilion with picnic tables, a grilling area and basketball hoop and a large playground planned for Phase 2. Contract on your new townhouse today and make selections for cabinets, countertops, flooring, paint colors and more!

For open house information, contact Scott Rogers, Funkhouser Real Estate Group at 540-434-2400

3390 Mesinetto Creek Dr, Rockingham, 22801 4 Beds 2 Baths | $445,000 | Single Family Attached | 2,594 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Opportunities don't wait. Prime location adjacent to Virginia Birding and Wildlife Trail provides nature's gym as added bonus. Level-one living in awesome Lake Pointe Village. Manageable, well-maintained showcasing solid craftsmanship. Three bedrooms on main with bonus space for office, guests or 4th bedroom. The ultimate executive designed home with fine amenities. True hardwood floors. Bright and light-filled interior. Private screened porch, courtyard, sunroom, and front porch. Expansive open concept great room. White kitchen, solid surface counters. Neighborhood professionally manicured lawns. A bird lover, walker, and nature lover's delight a stone's throw to Sentara. Built to exceed standard amenities and provide serene natural surround with added privacy.

For open house information, contact Melinda Beam, Melinda Beam Shenandoah Valley Real Estate at 540-476-2100