ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, MD

House hunt Salisbury: See what’s on the market now

Salisbury Dispatch
Salisbury Dispatch
 5 days ago

(Salisbury, MD) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Salisbury than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eCq2L_0dEhTb6J00

106 Justice Ave, Salisbury, 21804

3 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,352 Square Feet | Built in 1979

3 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom rancher, with 1 car detached garage, large back yard and spacious kitchen and screened porch. This is a fannie mae homepath property.

For open house information, contact LAVON ADKINS, ERA MARTIN ASSOCIATES at 410-749-1818

Copyright © 2021 Fannie Mae. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FNMA-A2000CN)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SDUEe_0dEhTb6J00

740 Wye Oak Drive, Fruitland, 21826

3 Beds 3 Baths | $260,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,333 Square Feet | Built in None

The Essex is a cozy two-story home with three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms and a one-car garage. This home gives you all of the features that you need and the space that you are looking for. The kitchen features an L-shaped counter that overlooks the spacious family room and a sliding glass door for easy access to the backyard. Upstairs, the owner's suite is a quiet retreat featuring a walk-in closet and its own full bath. The additional two large bedrooms, each with plenty of closet space, a hall bathroom and the conveniently located laundry closet that comes complete with a full-size washer and dryer are all located upstairs.

For open house information, contact Rebecca Allicock D.R. Horton - Delaware

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-41555-X424)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BVKCc_0dEhTb6J00

420 Lena Ln, Fruitland, 21826

4 Beds 3 Baths | $359,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,804 Square Feet | Built in None

The Hanover, a contemporary 2,804 square feet two-story home, features four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, a flex room, a home office and a two-car garage. As you step into the distinct foyer you will appreciate the flex room with French doors that provides the perfect space for a home office or a private den. The flex room is versatile and could be used for a formal dining room or a playroom. The spacious kitchen boasts an abundance of cabinetry and counter space, an expansive walk-in pantry, a large island with room for seating and stainless-steel appliances. The kitchen has an eat-in dining space that flows perfectly into the sizeable family room. The powder room is conveniently located on the first floor and a coat closet is located near the two-car garage. Upstairs, the owners suite boasts an ample bedroom, a generous walk-in closet and an oversized owners bathroom with a linen closet. The three additional large bedrooms and expansive open loft upstairs allow for everyone to have their own retreat. The second floor also features the laundry room, a roomy secondary bathroom with double vanity and a large hall linen closet. Pictures, photographs, colors, features, and sizes are for illustration purposes only and will vary from the homes as built.

For open house information, contact James Cathell D.R. Horton - Delaware

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-41558-415-41558-415580000-0012)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MuQSh_0dEhTb6J00

405 Lena Ln, Fruitland, 21826

4 Beds 3 Baths | $362,790 | Single Family Residence | 2,804 Square Feet | Built in None

The Hanover, a contemporary 2,804 square feet two-story home, features four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, a flex room, a home office and a two-car garage. As you step into the distinct foyer you will appreciate the flex room with French doors that provides the perfect space for a home office or a private den. The flex room is versatile and could be used for a formal dining room or a playroom. The spacious kitchen boasts an abundance of cabinetry and counter space, an expansive walk-in pantry, a large island with room for seating and stainless-steel appliances. The kitchen has an eat-in dining space that flows perfectly into the sizeable family room. The powder room is conveniently located on the first floor and a coat closet is located near the two-car garage. Upstairs, the owners suite boasts an ample bedroom, a generous walk-in closet and an oversized owners bathroom with a linen closet. The three additional large bedrooms and expansive open loft upstairs allow for everyone to have their own retreat. The second floor also features the laundry room, a roomy secondary bathroom with double vanity and a large hall linen closet. Pictures, photographs, colors, features, and sizes are for illustration purposes only and will vary from the homes as built.

For open house information, contact James Cathell D.R. Horton - Delaware

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-41558-415-41558-415580000-0051)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Local
Maryland Business
Salisbury, MD
Business
City
Salisbury, MD
Maryland State
Maryland Real Estate
Fox News

Monkees singer Michael Nesmith dead at 78: 'I've lost a dear friend and partner'

Michael Nesmith, a singer/guitarist for the Monkees, has died. He was 78. "I’m heartbroken," bandmate Micky Dolenz told Fox News in a statement. "I’ve lost a dear friend and partner. I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez. All my love, Mick."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laundry Room#House#Md#Fannie Mae#Era Martin Associates#French
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas dies at 33

Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, a Super Bowl winner and one of the franchise’s most prolific pass catchers, was found dead at his Georgia home on Thursday night, police said. He was 33 and foul play was not suspected. “I can confirm that Demaryius Thomas was found...
NFL
Salisbury Dispatch

Salisbury Dispatch

Salisbury, MD
184
Followers
324
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Salisbury Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy