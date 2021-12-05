House hunt Salisbury: See what’s on the market now

(Salisbury, MD) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Salisbury than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

106 Justice Ave, Salisbury, 21804 3 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,352 Square Feet | Built in 1979

3 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom rancher, with 1 car detached garage, large back yard and spacious kitchen and screened porch. This is a fannie mae homepath property.

For open house information, contact LAVON ADKINS, ERA MARTIN ASSOCIATES at 410-749-1818

740 Wye Oak Drive, Fruitland, 21826 3 Beds 3 Baths | $260,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,333 Square Feet | Built in None

The Essex is a cozy two-story home with three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms and a one-car garage. This home gives you all of the features that you need and the space that you are looking for. The kitchen features an L-shaped counter that overlooks the spacious family room and a sliding glass door for easy access to the backyard. Upstairs, the owner's suite is a quiet retreat featuring a walk-in closet and its own full bath. The additional two large bedrooms, each with plenty of closet space, a hall bathroom and the conveniently located laundry closet that comes complete with a full-size washer and dryer are all located upstairs.

For open house information, contact Rebecca Allicock D.R. Horton - Delaware

420 Lena Ln, Fruitland, 21826 4 Beds 3 Baths | $359,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,804 Square Feet | Built in None

The Hanover, a contemporary 2,804 square feet two-story home, features four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, a flex room, a home office and a two-car garage. As you step into the distinct foyer you will appreciate the flex room with French doors that provides the perfect space for a home office or a private den. The flex room is versatile and could be used for a formal dining room or a playroom. The spacious kitchen boasts an abundance of cabinetry and counter space, an expansive walk-in pantry, a large island with room for seating and stainless-steel appliances. The kitchen has an eat-in dining space that flows perfectly into the sizeable family room. The powder room is conveniently located on the first floor and a coat closet is located near the two-car garage. Upstairs, the owners suite boasts an ample bedroom, a generous walk-in closet and an oversized owners bathroom with a linen closet. The three additional large bedrooms and expansive open loft upstairs allow for everyone to have their own retreat. The second floor also features the laundry room, a roomy secondary bathroom with double vanity and a large hall linen closet. Pictures, photographs, colors, features, and sizes are for illustration purposes only and will vary from the homes as built.

For open house information, contact James Cathell D.R. Horton - Delaware

405 Lena Ln, Fruitland, 21826 4 Beds 3 Baths | $362,790 | Single Family Residence | 2,804 Square Feet | Built in None

The Hanover, a contemporary 2,804 square feet two-story home, features four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, a flex room, a home office and a two-car garage. As you step into the distinct foyer you will appreciate the flex room with French doors that provides the perfect space for a home office or a private den. The flex room is versatile and could be used for a formal dining room or a playroom. The spacious kitchen boasts an abundance of cabinetry and counter space, an expansive walk-in pantry, a large island with room for seating and stainless-steel appliances. The kitchen has an eat-in dining space that flows perfectly into the sizeable family room. The powder room is conveniently located on the first floor and a coat closet is located near the two-car garage. Upstairs, the owners suite boasts an ample bedroom, a generous walk-in closet and an oversized owners bathroom with a linen closet. The three additional large bedrooms and expansive open loft upstairs allow for everyone to have their own retreat. The second floor also features the laundry room, a roomy secondary bathroom with double vanity and a large hall linen closet. Pictures, photographs, colors, features, and sizes are for illustration purposes only and will vary from the homes as built.

For open house information, contact James Cathell D.R. Horton - Delaware