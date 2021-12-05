Check out these Statesville homes on the market

(Statesville, NC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Statesville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

230 Wagner Street, Troutman, 28166 4 Beds 2 Baths | $274,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,127 Square Feet | Built in 1880

Location, Location, Location! Great home situated in the middle of downtown Troutman. Walk to everything the town has to offer. Restaurants, pub, schools, the walking trail and the park to name a few. This home sits on a large corner lot. Back screened porch overlooks fenced in backyard. Extensive landscaping features multiple fruit trees, raised gardens areas and a greenhouse. Beautiful paver patio area in backyard. This house has a lot of potential with large rooms both upstairs and down. Nice sitting room upstairs. Half bath on upper floor could easily be turned into a full bath.

000 Laurel Cove Road, Statesville, 28677 4 Beds 4 Baths | $785,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,246 Square Feet | Built in 2022

The Farmstead is THE luxury modern farmhouse you've been looking for. This spacious, open floor plan includes a large gourmet kitchen that includes plenty of space for entertaining. Generous primary and secondary bedrooms and outdoor living areas, private boat launch and lake access. This proposed custom home is located in a beautiful waterfront community, walking distance from the lake and within minutes to shopping and restaurants. See MLS# 3728505 for lot only.For more information please call Naomi Race 704-774-9710 or Billy Race 704-909-8466 with Realty ONE Group Select. www.smilesandkeys.com

3406 Harmony Highway, Harmony, 28634 4 Beds 3 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,567 Square Feet | Built in 1930

A beautiful home in a small town setting. One and a half story featuring 4 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths. Over 2500 sq ft Master is on main. A sunroom to enjoy right off the kitchen and breakfast nook. A formal dining room to accomodate entertaining which flows right in to the living room. A nice size foyer with a gorgeous stair case leading up to the second floor with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. This property consist of 2 nice level lots to total 1.97 acres. A great front porch with swing. A patio in back. Double detached garage with a studio apt on 2nd level. The apartment needs work. It does have potential for rental or n law suite. The seller has often said this home just wraps its arms around her. You will definitely feel at home here. Seller is selling property as is. House has not been measured -will be in next week.

741 Saint Andrews Road, Statesville, 28625 3 Beds 4 Baths | $599,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,749 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Come check out this immaculate new custom spec home located in sought after Shannon Acres! Large lot with a private back yard that is set up perfectly for a POOL addition right off the patio! 3 beds 3.5 baths with a bonus room over the garage, and office perfect for working at home! This lovely home features hardwood floors and custom tile throughout. The family room is set with a beautiful fireplace, and gorgeous wooden beams accents. The kitchen contains a 36" commercial gas stove, high-end quartz countertops, custom tile backsplash and a huge walk-in pantry. Gorgeous master bathroom and closet are a must see! The extra touches are what make this home special!

