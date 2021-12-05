Top homes for sale in Casper

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Casper Updates
(Casper, WY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Casper. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ebOOp_0dEhTZHj00

1828 S Poplar Street, Casper, 82601

4 Beds 2 Baths | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,904 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Over 1900 sqft Ranch style Home! This home features a Newer Kitchen with Hickory Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Newer CounterTops & flooring, Real Hardwood Floors throughout the Living Room and the 2 Bedrooms, plus a Full Bath on the main level. The Family Room, 2 additional Bedrooms, another 3/4 Bath and the Laundry room are in the lower level. Most of the flooring has been updated. Additional features include, Air Conditioning, Newer Architectural Roof, Aluminum Siding,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZVWAU_0dEhTZHj00

1405 S Jackson, Casper, 82601

3 Beds 1 Bath | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,672 Square Feet | Built in 1934

This is your chance to won a spacious 3 bed, 1 bath, 2 car with updated vinyl windows and a 2 car detached garage! Upstairs is 2 beds, 1 bath with a large living/dining room. Downstairs is mostly finished with just some flooring needing replaced long term. As a friendly reminder, this property is being sold "as-is, where-is." Seller will not make any repairs or permit the water to be turned on. Call Skye Coleman-Weisz at 307-851-0021.

