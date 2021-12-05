On the hunt for a home in Dover? These houses are on the market

(Dover, DE) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Dover. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

56 Citrus Dr, Camden Wyoming, 19934 3 Beds 3 Baths | $246,990 | Townhouse | 1,530 Square Feet | Built in None

The Lincoln, a 1,530 square foot open concept two-story townhome, offers three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. As you enter the home through the covered porch, the inviting foyer offers a coat closet and access to the spacious living area and kitchen. The well-appointed kitchen and dining room boasts plenty of cabinet space, an oversized island, pantry closet, and stainless steel appliances making family gatherings effortless! Upstairs, the first bedroom has a walk-in closet and a modern bathroom with a double bowl vanity and shower. The two additional bedrooms share the second full bathroom and the laundry closet is tucked away by the stairs. The Lincoln includes the exclusive D.R. Horton Smart Home Package giving you complete peace of mind living in your new home. Pictures, photographs, colors, features, and sizes are for illustration purposes only and will vary from the homes as built.

165 Sedmont Cir, Smyrna, 19977 2 Beds 2 Baths | $376,990 | Townhouse | 1,710 Square Feet | Built in None

The Barlow, a 1,710 square foot open concept ranch home, offers two bedrooms and a flex room, two bathrooms and 9 ceilings. A welcoming foyer leads you to the spacious guest bedroom with a closet, the guest bathroom, a linen closet and the laundry room. As you continue down the hallway, the inviting flex room is a versatile space with glass French doors and an abundance of natural light. The homes well-designed kitchen features substantial cabinet space, granite countertops, a generous walk-in pantry, an oversize island and stainless-steel appliances. The kitchen is open to the ample living room and dining room that leads to the private covered patio. The large owners suite is a retreat in the back of the home; its private bathroom has a substantial double bowl vanity, shower, linen closet and the impressive walk in closet is a must see! This home includes luxury vinyl plank flooring, an upgraded interior trim package, recessed lighting and a fully irrigated, sod lawn. The included D.R. Horton Smart-Home Package through Safe Haven will give you complete peace of mind living in your new home. Available features for the Barlow are a third bedroom in lieu of the flex room and screening in the covered porch. Pictures, photographs, colors, features, and sizes are for illustration purposes only and will vary from the homes as built.

74 Sand Dollar Lane, Frederica, 19946 4 Beds 3 Baths | $358,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,649 Square Feet | Built in None

In the Glendale, you will immediately feel at home as you enter the foyer and make your way into the spacious family room. This living space flows nicely into the eat-in kitchen which highlights a peninsula island overlooking the family room, so youll never miss a beat! Upstairs, the four bedrooms provide enough space for everyone, and the second-floor laundry room, complete with a washer and dryer simplifies an everyday chore!

157 Sedmont Cir, Smyrna, 19977 3 Beds 2 Baths | $382,990 | Townhouse | 1,776 Square Feet | Built in None

The Amelia is a 1,776 square foot contemporary, open-concept ranch twin home with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a two car garage. As you enter the home through the foyer enjoy the conveniently located coat closet. The two large guest bedrooms in the front of the home share a private full bathroom. Continuing down the hall, the open living room with a gas fireplace, dining room and kitchen allow for seamless entertaining. The well-appointed kitchen features an abundance of cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a pantry, granite countertops, and an oversize kitchen island perfect for bar-style eating. A large master suite situated at the back of the home for privacy, includes a walk-in closet and double vanity. Enjoy outdoor living space with a covered patio off of the dining room. The spacious laundry room offers a second coat closet and is located near the two car garage and kitchen. Luxurious features included in this home are an upgraded interior trim package, luxury vinyl plank flooring, recessed lighting, and a fully irrigated, sod lawn. Pictures, photographs, colors, features, and sizes are for illustration purposes only and will vary from the homes as built.

