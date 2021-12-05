Take a look at these homes on the market in Waterloo

(Waterloo, IA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Waterloo. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

607 Keystone, Waterloo, 50703 3 Beds 1 Bath | $39,900 | Single Family Residence | 920 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Great location for this home, that needs work. Selling AS IS, subject to lender approval. Pursuant to the Offer being reviewed we may place the property in the upcoming auction. All bids should be submitted at www.Xome.com (void where prohibited). All auction properties are subject to a 5% buyer’s premium pursuant to the Event Agreement and Auction Terms & Conditions (minimums will apply). Please contact listing agent for details and commission paid on this property.

4754 Luxley, Waterloo, 50701 5 Beds 4 Baths | $669,900 | Single Family Residence | 5,831 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Incredible custom-built Norm Hayek home! This gorgeous looking home resides in the Nottingham subdivision on more than a half acre of land with beautiful trees and a fenced-in yard. The main floor showcases high-end hardwood flooring and specialty ceilings throughout. When entering, you’re welcomed by the formal dining and living room areas, surrounded by windows and quality finishes around every corner. Moving into the great room, you’ll be in awe of this fantastic space and its impressive vaulted ceiling. This versatile space features a great center fireplace, custom built-ins and sound system. You will also love the expansive windows looking over the rear patio and exterior spaces. The high-end kitchen offers cherry Bridgewood cabinets and granite countertops, along with a large center island, prep sink, under cabinet lighting, breakfast bar, eat-in area, spacious pantry and sliding doors that lead out to the covered patio. Fall in love with the private master suite with tray ceilings and private access to the back patio, as well as the master bathroom with dual vanities and closets, jetted tub, separate toilet room and heated floors. Finishing the main floor, you will also enjoy the superb den/study, two generous sized bedrooms with a jack and jill bathroom, additional half bathroom and a fantastic dropzone area and laundry room attached to the garage. The walk-out lower level of the home is a must-see! Here, you have the perfect spot for entertaining, offering a personal home theatre, impressive custom bar and two additional bedrooms. Not to mention a full bathroom and a hidden workshop. Quality and comfort await you in this luxurious home that also includes a central vac system, Geothermal control, irrigation system, and an oversized three stall garage that offers temperature control, heated floors and floor drainage for maximum convenience. This property is perfect for spending time outside during the warmer months with its beautiful landscaping, built-in gas grill and stone island. Everything you want and more awaits you in this magnificent five bedroom home! Notice the value as soon as you enter, this one of a kind home is one you won’t want to miss!

25 W Commercial St., Waterloo, 50701 2 Beds 1 Bath | $158,900 | Condominium | 1,358 Square Feet | Built in 1908

Welcome to the newly listed condo located in what would have been the blueprint room of the restored Winterbottom building in the heart of downtown Waterloo! As soon as you turn the corner in this unit you will be impressed with the high ceiling loft style condo with an open layout dining and living room area. The kitchen features many cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Overlooking the amazing living area are two bedrooms that offer tons of natural light with their large windows, wood floors and tons of character. This condo also features a storage area under the lofted bedrooms. This rare find is situated inside a secure building, with an elevator, underground parking available to rent, and a private storage space included. Don't miss this opportunity to live walking distance from the entertainment hotspot of downtown Waterloo!

220 Cottage, Waterloo, 50703 2 Beds 1 Bath | $54,000 | Single Family Residence | 768 Square Feet | Built in 1899

9 homes for sale. Will only be sold as a package for $455,000. 921 Broadway, 218 Cottage, 220 Cottage, 630 Fowler, 1931 Franklin, 137 Polk, 1010 W 5th, 327 Webster, and 320 Western...

