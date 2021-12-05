Winchester-curious? These homes are on the market

(Winchester, VA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Winchester will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

400 Weeks Court, Berryville, 22611 4 Beds 3 Baths | $N,one | Single Family Residence | 1,906 Square Feet | Built in None

The Deerfield is a thoughtfully designed two-story house with four bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths. The kitchen features a walk-in pantry and island. That island includes a sink, making it perfect for food preparation, and has plenty of room for stools, so you can entertain. The kitchen looks out over the open-concept dining area and great room. All four bedroom are upstairs along with the Laundry room. The master suite includes an en suite bathroom and a spacious walk-in closet. This home includes D.R. Horton's Home is Connected package, an industry leading suite of smart home products that keeps homeowners connected with the people and place they value the most. The technology allows homeowners to monitor and control their home from the couch or across the globe.

For open house information, contact Shenandoah Sales Office D.R. Horton - Virginia

1255 Macedonia Church Road, Stephens City, 22655 4 Beds 3 Baths | $395,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,494 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Beautiful colonial with 3 finished levels, providing plenty of space for everyone. First floor with formal living room and dining room , updated half bath, kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a sunny breakfast nook . The kitchen is open to a fireplaced living room and gives access to the spacious deck. 4 bedrooms upstairs and finished lower level with laundry room and two additional finished rooms. Fenced yard with 2 sheds. Washer and dryer do not convey. Recent upgrades include fresh paint throughout, new gas furnace and electric water heater in 2021. Roof and shed shingles will be replaced later in December. This home is in the original section of Wakeland Manor and does not have an HOA.

For open house information, contact The Waymire Team, NextHome Realty Select at 540-667-9097

130 Lindy Way Unit 160054, Stephenson, 22656 3 Beds 2 Baths | $325,590 | Townhouse | 1,669 Square Feet | Built in None

The new Skyline townhome design perfectly combines all of the style, flexibility, and personality you could ever want in your dream home. The heart of the home is the main level where the kitchen, dining room and living room flow together in an open concept design. The upper level features an owner's suite, two secondary bedrooms, and a full bathroom. This level can be personalized to become dual owner's suites. The lower level can be whatever you want it to be, add a recreation room, add a bedroom - it's your home. Make it fit your life. Use our interactive digital platform to learn more: Kitchen Visualizer- Start planning your new kitchen.

For open house information, contact Elizabeth Ellis Brookfield Residential-Frederick County

616 Mahlon Drive, Winchester, 22603 3 Beds 2 Baths | $389,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Looking for more privacy, yet still close to town? This home is on 6+ acres (most of which is wooded) and also has a huge 2-level workshop right beside the home that you could use for storage, hobbies, or many other possibilities. This home has a new roof, new hardwood floors, new HVAC system, a new hot water heater, and has been freshly painted. The primary bedroom has a private bathroom and a large walk-in closet. On one side of the kitchen you have the living room and off of the living room is a nice sized deck. On the other side of the kitchen is a dining room. In addition there is another full bath in the hallway and two other bedrooms down the hall. The basement is unfinished providing plenty of room for you to customize it to suite your needs. There is only a road maintenance association (road maintenance agreement) in place.

For open house information, contact Angie Ordonez, NextHome Realty Select at 540-667-9097