Dubuque, IA

Check out these homes on the Dubuque market now

Dubuque Journal
Dubuque Journal
 5 days ago

(Dubuque, IA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Dubuque than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

Lot 36 Unit A Fieldstone, Dubuque, 52003

3 Beds 2 Baths | $389,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,279 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Gorgeous brand new construction villa situated in South Pointe! This split foyer offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 car garage, and over 1,200 square feet on the main level. The kitchen comes complete with beautiful granite counters and custom cabinets. In the fully finished lower level you will find the 3rd bedroom as well as the 2nd bath. Enjoy easy living with yard and snow removal covered, as well as all of the amenities of South Pointe including fishing or kayaking in the lake, walking paths, and more! Make this villa your next home! Construction began November 2021 and is projected to be completed Spring of 2022.

20999 Country Squire, Dubuque, 52001

6 Beds 6 Baths | $1,330,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,400 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Your own OASIS! This 6 bed, 6 bath home features a custom kitchen with walk in pantry, main floor master suite, and newly renovated laundry area. The upper level provides 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and the perfect entertaining space can be found in the lower level with a rec room, wet bar, your own spa room including sauna & workout room, then finish the day in the relaxation room. Additionally there is a 4 car garage with lower level capped. Enjoy the summer nights out by the pool or around the fire! Seller has Iowa Real Estate License.

2764 Hickory Hill, Dubuque, 52001

3 Beds 3 Baths | $240,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,632 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Very well-maintained split level! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, open kitchen/dining area, main level family room with vaulted ceiling, living room has fireplace, additional finished lower level family room, 2 car garage, deck and beautiful yard. Newer driveway and garage floor, water heater and heating system. Price $240,000. Will go fast at this location. Square footage is approximate.

984 Rush, Dubuque, 52003

2 Beds 1 Bath | $119,500 | Single Family Residence | 692 Square Feet | Built in 1916

Cute as a button! Tired of renting? Ready to start building some equity of your own while interest rates are still at historical lows? This sweet little bungalow is ready for you to make it your own. Located on Dubuque's South end is this single story home with 700 square feet of living space featuring 1-2 bedrooms and 1 bath. There is a composite deck off of the kitchen, overlooking the 200 feet deep lot. Additional features include up-dated siding, newer metal roof, large 2 car detached garage and newer furnace and air. (2nd bedroom (6x10) is currently the laundry room. Home has been pre-inspected for your review.

