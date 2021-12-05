Take a look at these homes for sale in San Tan Valley

(San Tan Valley, AZ) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in San Tan Valley. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

9515 E. Solina, Mesa, 85212 3 Beds 3 Baths | $669,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,507 Square Feet | Built in None

Experience all the comforts of home in the beautiful and exceptionally livable Topaz plan. This floorplan has ample opportunities for personalization, with flexible living spaces and innovative options. The kitchen is show-stopping with a huge kitchen island front-and-center. An optional butler's pantry truly maximizes your space and grants easy access to your formal dining room, which makes hosting holidays and events a breeze. The sizable master bedroom features picture windows with gorgeous views of your outdoor living space. Make yourself at home with the Topaz plan.

For open house information, contact Phoenix NHA Ashton Woods Homes-Phoenix

21257 E Excelsior Avenue, Queen Creek, 85142 5 Beds 4 Baths | $1,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,350 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Located in the highly coveted Orchard Ranch, this is arguably one of the most highly sought after equestrian friendly Queen Creek Neighborhoods! Perfectly positioned on a quiet cul-de-sac lot with close to an acre of land, complete with impeccable mature landscaping, a circular drive and exquisite San Tan Mountain views from the backyard as far as the eyes can see. The home has a true custom open floor plan spilling over with natural sunlight, soaring ceilings and impressive upgrades throughout. The kitchen is casual yet elegant with top of the line gas appliances and double islands. The master hideaway is an absolute dream with a luxurious master bathroom. Oversized secondary bedrooms, jack n' jill bath off bedroom 2 & 3! Outback, enjoy the peaceful and quiet space. Horse privileges, 2-horse stalls with water & electric! Trails to horseshoe park riding facility! Plenty of room for a round pen, future RV garage or casita! All of this is close to everything Queen Creek has to offer from entertainment, shopping, dining, hiking and the extensive trail system.

For open house information, contact Shannon Gillette, Launch Real Estate at 480-778-1555

0000 E San Tan Boulevard, Queen Creek, 85142 4 Beds 3 Baths | $950,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,914 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome Home! You're not going to want to miss this opportunity to build your dream home on .95 acres in Queen Creek! Builder is offering an allowance for appliances, cabinets, flooring, counter tops, flooring, electrical fixtures and front door and all can be chosen by the Buyer(s). This wonderfully designed open floor plan offers a large space for entertaining and relaxation inside and outside. 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms PLUS flex room off the main living room that would make a perfect den or home gym. The home has a large oversized 4 car garage, tons of space and NO HOA! Builder can make changes to the blueprint to add square footage but the price would increase as needed. This a chance in a lifetime to own property and build your dream home!

For open house information, contact Nathan D Knight, ProSmart Realty at 480-540-2213

10942 E Tesla Avenue, Mesa, 85212 4 Beds 3 Baths | $561,609 | Single Family Residence | 1,960 Square Feet | Built in 2022

MLS#6322803 ~The Harlow, ready April 2022! This single-story home welcomes you right away with its adorable front porch entry and large home office with nearby half bath. The gourmet kitchen with a waterfall island is only steps away and opens to the dining and gathering rooms, making a perfect setting for gatherings! The owner's suite is tucked away and shows off a corner entry bath featuring dual sinks and a huge walk-in closet. Three equally sized secondary bedrooms share a full bath. Design upgrades include painted white cabinets, quartz countertops, and upgraded flooring throughout. Full view fence on backside of property with no homes directly behind. Structural options added include: alternate kitchen layout, garage service door, and door at owner's suite to patio.

For open house information, contact Tara M Talley, Taylor Morrison (MLS Only) at 480-346-1738