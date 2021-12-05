Check out these homes for sale in Johnstown now

(Johnstown, PA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Johnstown than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

520 Main Street, Windber, 15963 3 Beds 2 Baths | $70,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,988 Square Feet | Built in None

Charming 3 bedroom 1 and a 1/2 bath home in Windber. This home has more space than it appears. The first floor features a living room, dining room, den, kitchen, 1/2 bath, and access to the back deck. The 3 bedrooms, full bath, laundry room, and bonus room finish the 2nd floor. Outside is perfect for entertaining with a wooden deck, pavilion, hot tub, and swimming pool.

For open house information, contact Amy Hite Team, STULTZ REAL ESTATE at 814-659-4463

1306 Tennessee Avenue, Johnstown, 15906 2 Beds 2 Baths | $15,000 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Aluminum sided 2 bedroom 2 bath home with off street parking.

For open house information, contact Adam Dugan, COLDWELL BANKER PRESTIGE REALTY at 814-269-4411

425 Chandler Avenue, Johnstown, 15906 2 Beds 1 Bath | $32,500 | Single Family Residence | 998 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Come see this quaint, well maintained, 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 2-story home in the West End. Perfect for the savvy investor or homeowner. The 1st floor features a large eat-in kitchen with wood cabinets. The living room and family room allow for spaces to gather to entertain or relax. The 2nd floor has 2 bedrooms with carpeting, fresh paint and closets. It also has a huge full bath with a beautiful vanity, 2 linen closets and a tub/shower combo. The spacious walk-up attic is perfect for all your storage needs. The lower level was just recently painted! The covered porch and rear deck add additional outdoor space to unwind after a tough day! A new metal roof was put on in 2016. TAXES UNDER $900. This one won't last!

For open house information, contact Jerry Murphy, RE/MAX POWER Associates at 814-254-4743

138 Rolling Hills Rd., Johnstown, 15905 4 Beds 3 Baths | $395,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,025 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Spectacular 4 bed/3 bath home in Rolling Hills Estates. Situated on 1.3 acres & built in 2007. You'll love the stunning floor to ceiling fireplace, real hardwood floors, vaulted ceiling, open concept design & more! Enjoy the convenience of two bonus rooms on the main level- potential for a bedroom, office, playroom, guest rm, etc. Gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops & breakfast bar. Main level laundry area & storage space galore. Master bedroom suite w/ 3 closets. The full basement has walk-up access & is ready to finish (insulated, has high ceilings & is plumbed for a bath). New boiler to be installed next month. Outside, relax on the composite deck or around the fire pit looking out to your tree-lined, fenced-in yard. Move in ready!

For open house information, contact Rachael Shroyer, BHHS Preferred Ligonier at 724-238-7600