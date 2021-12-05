Check out these Rogers homes on the market

(Rogers, AR) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Rogers. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2301 Turner St, Springdale, 72764 4 Beds 3 Baths | $349,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,300 Square Feet | Built in 1974

A lot for the money Complete remodel, New roof, doors, kitchen, bathrooms etc. large lot 4 bedrooms 3 full baths. NO SPD, it was a rental property. In law room with bathroom and own entrance in the back.

19828 Highway 62, Garfield, 72732 3 Beds 2 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Investor Special!!! FIXER UPPER!!! Great residential and commercial rental income, awaiting you. Property includes home with large building 3,200 sqft., currently a pawn & bait shop, as well as several other out buildings for storage or rentals. Located near Beaver Lake, this property offers lots of space for storage, income, or relaxation for anyone wanting to get out of the big city. This is a must see property. Property sold as is with no repairs. See also Commercial MLS#1140284

5091, 5043, 5068 Hidden Hills, Lowell, 72745 3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,126,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,011 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Family farm offering two homes, shop, barn, corrals, and more on beautiful +/- 38.82 acres. 7+/-minutes to town, Beaver Lake & I-49 regionally convenient. Ozark setting character offering stunning huge oaks and tree variety. Barn & steel corrals, other improvements ready for your family! (see attached documents for more details!) Also see MLS 1203598

8653 S Lakeshore Dr, Rogers, 72756 4 Beds 6 Baths | $1,790,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,359 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Luxury living on the Lake! This 4 bed, 5.5 bath home boasts lake views year round. The floor to ceiling windows on both levels of this beautiful home offers a gorgeous view of Beaver Lake 365 days a year! 2 large master suites, 2 kitchens and 2 living areas for gathering family and friends. The chef’s kitchen is perfect for entertaining. Choose from three patios for fabulous outdoor living, your morning coffee or evening cocktail. The outdoor kitchen adds yet another place to share an intimate gathering or host a celebration! On chilly nights you can stay warm by the fire pit that overlooks the lake. Take the easy walk to the water, jump in your boat or take a relaxing swim from your 2 family community dock. When you are done enjoying the day, indulge with a shower and toss your towels and suits in the second laundry room located in the spacious heated/cooled basement. This luxury home with breathtaking views and amenities throughout will offer precious opportunities for making memories with friends and family!

